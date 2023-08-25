Blackpink Releases First New Song of 2023 with 'The Girls'

The track is for the K-pop group's mobile game and is their first since sharing 'Born Pink' last year

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on August 25, 2023 02:20PM EDT

Blackpink is back in your area.

On Friday, the K-pop group returned with its first new song of the year with their empowering single "The Girls."

The track, which is for the band's mobile game aptly titled "The Game," marks their first new music since the release of their second album Born Pink last year.

According to a press release, "this new song celebrates the quartet's unstoppable rise to the top and perfectly encapsulates their defiant, fun-loving attitude."

BLACKPINK press photo
Blackpink.

YG Entertainment

"Stop sign, we burning it down / Better watch out, we coming in loud / Bang bang! Just playing around, don't mess with the girls with the girls with the girls, " the group warns over a bouncy chorus. 

Alongside the single, the quartet — Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa — shared a music video, which features the group as cartoon versions of themselves.

Blackpink's new music also comes just one day prior to the foursome's final tour date of their World Tour [Born Pink] Encore on Aug. 26 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

The extended run, which kicked off Aug. 12, featured shows at major stadiums across the U.S. including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Blackpink marked their seventh anniversary as a group on social media, with each of the musicians paying tribute to their time in the band.

BLACKPINK THE GAME - Girls Music Video
Blackpink "The Girls" music video.

YG Entertainment

"Thank you, Blackpink for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist," Rosé, 26, wrote on Instagram.

"Happy 7th anniversary BLINK and BLACKPINK🖤💖 BLACKPINK is always in your area. LOVE YOU 😘," Jisoo, 28, captioned a photo of the group on Instagram.

Lisa, 26, marked the occasion in an Instagram post, too, writing, "Happy 7th anniversary to me and my 3 amazing girls @blackpinkofficial 7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us 💕 Love you girls and blinks so so much💫."

Jennie, 27, kept it simple on the platform writing, "7 Years with @blackpinkofficial 🤍 I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks."

