Blackpink Member Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun: Report

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings," the actor's agency, FN Entertainment, said in a statement

By
Published on August 3, 2023 11:09AM EDT
BlackPink Singer Jisoo is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Jisoo of Blackpink, actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jisoo of Blackpink is reportedly dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

Following reports from local South Korean media that the pair were seen together in Seoul, the actor's agency, FN Entertainment, confirmed to CNN that Jisoo, 28, and Ahn, 35, are an item.

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” a statement from FN Entertainment read, per the outlet.

YG Entertainment, which represents Blackpink, reportedly provided a similar statement to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Representations for both Blackpink and FN Entertainment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

BLACKPINK

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Ahn debuted as an actor in the 2014 television series Golden Cross and has since appeared in numerous other series and a few films, according to his IMDB page.

He notably plays the lead male role in Netflix's My Name, for which he took home the Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT (Over-the-Top) Drama at the 8th APAN Star Awards in 2022, per Soompi. He also earned the award for his work in Yumi's Cells.

Jisoo is an actor herself beyond her work with the K-pop supergroup, having made her own acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro in the South Korean television series Snowdrop in 2021.

Jisoo's relationship news comes after group member Jennie and V from BTS were spotted holding hands while walking in Paris earlier this year, according to a clip shared by French journalist Amar Taoualit.

In the video, the two were seen walking along the Seine in Paris, and the journalist said he uploaded it days later for "safety" purposes. 

Reps for both groups did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Blackpink previously headlined Coachella in April, with the girl group — consisting of Jisoo (Kim Jisoo), Jennie (Kim Jennie), Rosé (Park Chaeyoung) and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban)  — performing some of their biggest hits.

During the opening weekend, Blackpink kicked off the setlist with "Pink Venom" and closed with "Forever Young" — with some solo tracks sprinkled in the middle, including "Flower" by Jisoo.

Later this month, the quartet kicks off a headlining tour in North America, featuring massive stadium stops in East Rutherford, Las Vegas, San Fransisco and Los Angeles.

