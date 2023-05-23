Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Wears Chanel to Fête Acting Debut at ‘The Idol’'s Cannes Premiere

The singer walked the famous Cannes red carpet in a memorable Chanel party dress to celebrate her role in 'The Idol'

Updated on May 23, 2023 04:45 PM
Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol"
Jennie Kim. Photo:

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Jennie Kim was a showstopper at the premiere ofThe Idol at the Cannes Film Festival

The 27-year-old singer, who makes her acting debut in the HBO original series, looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet in a mid-length white Chanel dress. 

According to Vogue, the sweet look was designed by Virginie Viard for Chanel’s spring 2020 couture show, the first following the death of Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie, who gained international, first-name-only fame fame as a member of Blackpink, is an ambassador for Chanel and just weeks ago made her Met Gala debut wearing another black-and-white look from the fashion house.

Jennie Kim attending the premiere for The Idol
Jennie Kim.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty

Jennie's Cannes Film Festival dress was described by Chanel as having a "sweetheart bustier top with cape in black silk tulle and petticoated skirt," which she wore with peep-toe heels with a bow at the ankle strap and rings, both by Chanel. A bow-adorned headband finished her look.

JENNIE, staring in âThe Idolâ and CHANEL Ambassador and wore a sweetheart bustier top with cape in black silk tulle and petticoated skirt, look 37, from the Spring- Summer 2020 haute Couture collection. CHANEL shoes. Ribbon Ruban ring in 18K white gold and diamonds. CHANEL Jewelry

Virgile Guinard/CHANEL

She wasn't the only Idol star wearing Chanel on the red carpet — the show's star Lily-Rose Depp, also a Chanel ambassador, wore a mini by the brand.

Jennie told WWD that her friendship with Depp through their Chanel connection helped her feel comfortable making her acting debut on the show.

“She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there," Jennie said. "She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

Earlier this month, Jennie gushed over the Chanel she wore to the Met Gala.

"I'm wearing Chanel from the '90s runway. I'm so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I'm just so happy!" Jennie, 27, told Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the red carpet.

Jennie's vintage ensemble consisted of a strapless white mini dress made with a scalloped neckline, pleated skirt and the label's signature flower adornment.

She accessorized with elbow-length black gloves, a black choker and a white flower hairpin secured to her braided hairstyle. Black tights and classic black heels completed her two-colored ensemble.

Before making her debut at the annual fête, the superstar got some simple but sound advice from one of her Blackpink groupmates.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating âKarl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beautyâ - Arrivals
Jennie Kim. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I don't know what to expect, but Rosé was here last year and she told me, 'Just have fun,' so that's the plan for today," she shared.

These days, Jennie is fully entrenched in the world of Chanel.

She has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017, first fronting the house's fragrance and beauty lines and then moving her way into its fashion and accessories collections.

The multi-talent recently modeled its latest campaign spotlighting the Chanel 22 bag, a pouch-like purse with a chain-link strap that debuted in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, made by creative director Viard.

Just before the photo shoot's release, Jennie touched down in Paris for the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 show, for which she rocked an all-white look consisting of a tweed jumpsuit cinched with a pearl belt (adorned with a rose pendant) and a slicked-back French braid.

"Bravo @virginieviard 🤍 I'm so happy to watch such a romantic show. Big hug to @chanelofficial #ChanelFallWinter," she captioned a series of Instagram photos that showed her posing at the event.

