Blackpink's Jennie Exits Concert Due to 'Deteriorating Condition': 'I'm Doing My Best to Recover'

Jennie made her acting debut earlier this month in the new HBO show 'The Idol'

By
Published on June 14, 2023 12:50AM EDT
Jennie aka Jennie Kim of girl group BLACKPINK
Jennie. Photo:

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Blackpink's Jennie Kim is taking time to recovery.

Over the weekend, the singer was forced to exit the stage during Blackpink's Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her "deteriorating condition."

YG Entertainment explained in a statement: "Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation."

The statement continued, "Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability."

BLACKPINK
Blackpink.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

YG Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that Jennie, 27, "assures that she will recover as soon as possible" and will do the "utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery."

In a video captured by a fan, Jennie is seen dancing alongside her bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo during a performance of "Lovesick Girls."

Suddenly, Jennie turned around and walked down the steps to exit the stage as fans screamed, "We love you Jennie."

The pop star also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories writing, "Dear Melbourne Blinks, I am so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys."

Blackpink launched their tour in October and is slated to wrap up in August in Los Angeles.

Last month, Jennie made an appearance at Cannes for her role in the new HBO show The Idol. The second episode — which featured Jennie as a supporting role — premiered on Sunday.

Before making her debut at the annual fête, the superstar got some simple but sound advice from one of her Blackpink groupmates.

"I don't know what to expect, but Rosé was here last year and she told me, 'Just have fun,' so that's the plan for today," she told WWD.

