12 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Decorate Your Space With Style and Intention

Investing in pieces from Black-owned businesses meant I bought things at a slower pace (hey, I'm a girl on a budget), but each piece was mindfully curated for my condo. Now, each time I really take time to take in my space, I fall in love. As you purchase new pieces for your office, home, or any space you're working to make more your own, here are 12 Black-owned businesses to consider.

For starters, it's vital that, as consumers, we keep in mind that small businesses aren't operating with large cash reservoirs or the same supply chain accessibility as big box retailers, so that can mean higher price points. Additionally, by shopping small and, in this case, Black, you have an opportunity to source items made in small batches with care, craftsmanship, and for some options on our list, global sensibility rooted in tradition.

When I purchased my first home in 2022, all of those questions ran through my head even as closing woes and stresses raged on, and the one thing I knew for sure is I wanted to support as many Black-owned home goods and furniture makers (and business owners) as possible. There is often discourse questioning why you would purchase something with a higher price tag from a small business versus the well-known big box retailer a car ride away.

Purchasing furniture for your home is a very personal and, at times, overwhelming venture. There are so many things to consider. How ample is your space? What is your design aesthetic? What do you want your home to say about you?

Candice Luter Art + Interiors Candice Luter Art + Interiors View On Candiceluter.com Pros Each piece is handcrafted

Customization options

Long-lasting investment pieces Cons Orders are nonrefundable (except for a small cancellation period)

Shipping can take a few weeks Wall adornments and mirrors can instantly make a space yours. As you scroll through Candice Luter Art + Interiors’ website, you’ll see bespoke wall decor (and even custom coffee tables) that will become the stars of your rooms without overpowering. These pieces know how to work in an assembled cast. The Iowa-based designer was the grand prize winner of Etsy's 2021 Design Awards and has commissioned one-of-a-kind works for major retailers and hotel chains all over the country. You can also find her pieces at West Elm. The brand has a wealth of collections featuring everything from custom-made fiber art, abstract mirror designs with hand-designed finishes, a collection that mixes mediums featuring arched mirrors complimented by silky fringe and a brass accent bar, and customizable coffee tables that allow you to create a piece of furniture that fits your space unique needs. Shipping window: 3-4 weeks | Payment options: Traditional methods | All sales are final after a 7-day cancellation window.

Linoto Linoto View On Linoto.com Pros Linens crafted in Linoto's Westchester County, New York workshop

25 color options and a wide range of bed sizes

3 linen lines Cons Shipping can take a few weeks Linoto is the brainchild of Jason Evege, who saw a gap in the linen marketplace he wanted to make whole. Linoto is a haven for real linen sheets that center better sleep. The brand also offers napkins, towels, and tablecloths, all created in their Westchester County, New York workshop. Though the line's offerings are made in the US, their fabrics are sourced from the finest mills in Italy and Belgium. There are three linen lines to select from: 100% linen sheets, Belgian eco-linen, and organic linen sheets. And if environmental impact is a part of your purchasing ethos, you're in luck. It's also essential to Linoto's mission. Each order is packaged in Linoto's recycled brown kraft paper, free of PVC and plastic. And in some cases, lighter-hued linens are packed in wax papers or potato starch bioplastic bags to protect them from moisture — either way, your new linens will be protected and packaged with mother nature in mind. Shipping window: 3-8 weeks, depending on the item | Payment options: Traditional methods, PayPal, PayPal Buy Now Pay Later | 30-day satisfaction guarantee on most stocked items. Some exceptions apply.

Sheila Bridges Sheila Bridges View On Sheilabridges.com Pros Offers custom colors of signature wallpaper

Can rush a wallpaper order if needed Cons Lead time for wallpaper is 4-6 weeks Named America's Best Interior Designer by Time magazine and CNN, Sheila Bridges is well-known for creating spaces for entertainers, entrepreneurs, and business professionals, even curating the 8,300 square foot Harlem offices for former President Bill Clinton and his staff. You can find Bridges’ signature Harlem Toile De Jouy — which draws inspiration from traditional French toile, reimagined to celebrate a complex history and rich culture while exploring stereotypes and allowing expression of politics — wallpaper and fabric on her eponymous website. However, she often partners with companies, like Wedgwood, where her signature Harlem Toile de Jouy comes to life on fine bone china. Some brand pieces can also be found at major retailers like Bloomingdales. Shipping window: 4-6 weeks | Payment options: Traditional methods | All sales are final on the brand’s website. Return policies apply for Bloomingdales and Wedgwood.

Jungalow Jungalow View On Jungalow.com Pros A range of offerings, from rugs to dinnerware

Offers a discount to nurses and teachers

Partners with Target Cons Shipping can be pricey Justina Blakeney's Jungalow started as a design blog in 2009. These days her designs, which the website notes are "deeply inspired by Mother Nature," are making their creative mark on homes nationwide — including mine. Jungalow offers everything from rugs (I invested in this one, and it’s a stunner) to pillows, planters, wallpaper, and many small home design elements in between. And there's also a collaboration with Target's Opal House providing Jungalow designs with a modest price point curating everything from dinnerware to barstools (there are over 200 hundred options). Shipping window: Varies | Payment options: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, Shop Pay (pay in installments), and Jungalow gift cards | 14-day return policy on Jungalow website. Target 90-day return policy applicable for items purchased from Target. The 15 Best Washable Rugs of 2023

Albany Park Albany Park View On Albanypark.com Pros 15-minute assembly

Fast shipping if items are in stock

Responsive customer service

Diverse sofa hue options

Lifetime warranty Cons Must absorb return costs of up to $200 Darryl and Jessica — a husband and wife team — bore Albany Park out of their own not-so-fun experience of sofa shopping. Their goal with their business: offer customers curated options that aren't overwhelming. Albany Park offers three models — the Albany, the Park, and the Kova — and each design includes a range of options like armchairs, ottomans, sofas, and sectionals. I've purchased two sofas from the brand. I was able to figure out exactly what I needed for my small condo without overthinking the process. Additionally, Albany Park pieces are shipped in apartment-friendly boxes that can be easily maneuvered through small spaces without too much effort. Another perk I can vouch for: the breezy assembly. If you bump into any trouble (which I did due to user error), their customer service is very responsive and helpful. (They have a sister brand Edloe Finch for other home furnishings.) Shipping window: Free shipping 7-10 business days on in-stock items | Payment options: Traditional and layaway plans, shop and pay later (Afterpay, Affirm) | 30-day return policy with 10% shipping fee (capped at $200).

Expedition Subsahara Expedition Subsahara View On Expeditionsubsahara.com Pros 20 percent of the brand's profits go directly into the school fund

Offers functional yet beautiful storage solutions

There are color options that range from neutral to colorful Cons Some baskets can take up to 4 weeks to create and ship If you're a fan of ABC's Shark Tank, then you may already be familiar with Expedition Subsahara. The brand, founded by Senegal-born founder Sofi Seck, centers on an art form — weaving. This art was passed down generationally from grandmothers and mothers to daughters and granddaughters. Seck has taken this tradition and curated baskets that offer storage solutions but with heart (and ceremony) at the helm. Featuring over 30 options, there is a basket (or baskets) that are an ideal fit for any home. For small items like keys, the Yata basket is a perfect match. To get that yoga mat off the floor or out of the corner, the Abeni Woven Vase is a great option. And for laundry, toys, blankets, etc., there are many baskets to choose from, and you can select the size based on your needs. Shipping window: 7-10 days | Payment options: Traditional methods | 14-day return policy for store credit

Harlem Candle Co. Harlem Candle Company View On Harlemcandlecompany.com Pros 80-hour approximate burn time

Made of soy wax

Burns clean Cons Heavily scented (if you prefer a lighter scent or have sensitivities) Founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson, the Harlem Candle Company merges three of the founder's passions: fragrance, jazz, and Harlem. Like music, the brand uses each note — top, middle, and base — to tell an olfactory story drawing inspiration from legends like Josephine Baker, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and James Baldwin. You can also purchase these candles at major retailers like Nordstrom and Bluemercury. Shipping window: Varies. Free shipping on orders over $125 | Payment options: Traditional, layaway plans, shop and pay later (Afterpay, Affirm) | Email company directly for returns.

Brother Vellies Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com Pros Supports artisans from across the world

You can shop the bodega if you don't want to subscribe

Subscriptions can be canceled at any time Cons If you subscribe, you don't get to hand-pick your item, as they’re curated by the Brother Vellies. So it's always a surprise. If you're a shoe connoisseur, then you're likely familiar with Brother Vellies and Aurora James. But, if the brand is new to you, James isn't just the founder of Brother Vellies. She's also the founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, an organization their website says is “dedicated to creating sustainable and supportive ecosystems for Black-owned businesses to succeed.” As for home goods, Brother Vellies launched a monthly subscription called Something Special that curates artisan-crafted home goods from makers around the world. I have been a subscriber since 2020, and it's a mailing I look forward to monthly. If a subscription isn't your jam, but you're interested in their offerings, head over to the bodega. You can purchase single items at the online bodega to bring a global aesthetic to your home while you support makers worldwide. Shipping window: Varies | Payment options: Traditional, layaway plans, shop and pay later (Afterpay, Affirm) | Subscription items are final sale. And for other purchases, the brand does not offer refunds.

Reisfields Reisfields View On Reisfieldsnyc.com Pros Sustainably crafted with reusable vessels

Candles burn clean

Made of soy wax

Offers a subscribe and save perk (15% off) Cons Some items are made to order, which could mean a longer shipping time Reis Chester founded this Brooklyn-based brand "as a Black and queer cultural and lifestyle design lab created to offer an artisan line of handcrafted and curated pieces for your home and personal enjoyment," the website shares. Each candle is made with 100 percent phthalate-free and 100 percent soy wax (which means your candle will burn clean) and infused with fragrances and essential oils scents inspired by travel. Each is hand-poured into reusable cement, glass, and stone vessels. Sustainability is at the core of this brand's mission. For example, their cement candle vessels — which come in six colors and scents — are made-to-order using recycled craftsman cement dust and natural earth pigments sourced from Morocco and France to create the unique packaging. As for the Stone Collection, which offers four hues (white marble, gray marble, black marble, and green onyx), each vessel is crafted with luxe marble and onyx and comes with a candle insert that can be replaced with one of seven candle scents with 50+ hours of burn time. Shipping window: Varies | Payment options: Traditional methods | 14-day return policy

Lolly Lolly Ceramics Lolly Lolly Ceramics View On Lollylollyceramics.com Pros Handmade designs

Small-scale production Cons The drops go fast Wisconsin-based ceramicist Lalese Stamps' handmade pieces will make your everyday cup of coffee or meal a full-on design experience. But there’s one caveat: these pieces sell out in minutes. If you can't get your hands on the brand's signature black stoneware designs directly from their website. Don't worry. Lolly Lolly has partnered with SSENSE with five offerings the online retailer commissioned as part of Ceramics Week (though these are almost sold out, too). Though the team is small (four people and growing), the brand has built a robust and active online community. So, hit the follow button on their socials if you're curious about the next drop. We checked, and it says TBD. So, soon come! Shipping window: Varies | Payment options: Traditional methods | SSENSE: Free shipping and returns | Lolly Lolly Ceramics Website: Returns of unused and undamaged items are accepted within 15 days of purchase.