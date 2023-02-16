Thankfully, the times are changing. In recent years, there has been a growing movement to support Black-owned fashion brands and to recognize the contributions Black designers have made to culture. There are so many Black-owned fashion businesses to shop, but we’re highlighting 15 brands that are making waves in the industry right now. Keep reading to find out what makes them all so special.

Fashion has always been one of the best ways to express your individuality and personality. But it’s no secret that despite how much fashion influences our lives and culture at large, the fashion industry has long underfunded and underrepresented Black designers and Black-owned fashion brands.

Telfar Telfar View On Telfar.net Established in 2005 by designer Telfar Clemens, this Black-owned accessory and clothing brand has taken the world by storm: It garnered a shoutout from Queen Bey herself in “Summer Renaissance," and Tracy Ellis Ross recommends the Telfar bag as a fantastic gift for girlfriends — if you can get your hands on one. Telfar is mostly known for its signature shopping bags in a variety of shades, from bubble gum pink to highlighter green — the perfect size for a weekend getaway.



The brand has also made a name for itself with frequent collaborations, including a fuzzy shopping bag with UGG, (complete with a shearling trim). It’s even branched out into '80s-inspired puffer tracksuits with Moose Knuckles and a range of canvas shopping bags with Eastpak. Categories: Bags, Accessories, Shoes | Shipping window: 14 days | Return policy: All bags are final sale

Brother Vellies Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com Brothers Vellies is a Black-owned and founded shoe and accessories brand that’s dedicated to creating sustainable and fair trade luxury bags, shoes, and more. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the brand focuses on sourcing its materials from local farmers across the globe, as well as making use of recycled tires, hand-carved wood, and flower-dyed fabrics.



In turn, you can expect stunning shearling slides, tiny batches of hand-painted cowboy boots, and showstopping printed mules that truly look good with anything. And if you’re a bride, you’ll definitely want to make sure to check out the brand’s dedicated wedding section, which includes feather-adorned sandals and glittery boots made for dancing the night away.



Categories: Shoes and Accessories | Shipping window: Standard ground shipping | Return policy: Does not offer refunds, but items can be exchanged within seven business days after delivery

Hanifa Hanifa View On Hanifa.co Statement-making knits, sexy cut-out dresses, and elevated monochromatic separates are just some of the stunning designs you'll find by Hanifa, a luxury clothing brand founded by designer Anifa Mvuemba. Its signature tagline, “For women without limits,” is apt — you’ll discover boundary-pushing clothing that is perfect for those who want to live out loud.



Our favorites include the brand’s statement-making Miya Knit cardigan, a floor-length sweater that can be worn alone as a dress or layered over jeans and a crop top. We also love the Jax Kit gown, a stunning gown with strategically-placed mesh panels that highlight your curves.



Categories: Clothing and Knitwear | Shipping window: 14 days | Return policy: Returns can be made within 30 days for store credit only

Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood View On Brandonblackwood.com Brandon Blackwood’s namesake accessory brand has had an exponential rise in the last few years. What started as Blackwood hand-sewing bags for friends in middle and high school has turned into a handbag empire.



The brand specializes in luxury leather goods, with the most popular item being the ESR bag, with the phrase End Systemic Racism printed prominently on the front. Profits from the sale of each ESR bag go directly to the Brandon Blackwood Foundation, an organization that empowers “Black/POC youth and women-led organizations through education, philanthropy, and activism to counteract systemic racism and gender inequality." Categories: Handbags | Shipping window: Not listed | Return policy: Returns can be made within seven days of the delivery date

Coco and Breezy Eyewear Coco and Breezy View On Cocoandbreezy.com Founded by identical twin sisters Corianna and Briana Dotson, Coco and Breezy specializes in designing incredibly iconic eyewear. You may have seen their work worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kelly Osbourne, and their unforgettable third-eye glasses worn by Prince.



The brand recently partnered with Teva to create a collection of eco-friendly eyewear, all designed with grounding earth tones and classic shapes. If you’re looking to make a statement, then you’ll want to check out the Grateful frames with pink ombré lenses, or the 70s-inspired Stoic frames.



Categories: Sunglasses | Shipping window: 7-14 business days | Return policy: 30-day return and exchange policy

Christopher John Rogers Net-a-Porter View On Christopherjohnrogers.com Dubbed fashion’s king of color, Christopher John Rogers blends haute couture with vibrant hues and lots of glamor. And the accolades don’t stop there — Rogers was named the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, has won the CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and was also nominated in 2021.



Kamala Harris, Lizzo, Cardi B, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Michelle Obama are just a few of the brand’s fans that love his bold designs. Expect maxi dresses bursting with vibrant hues, structured taffeta gowns, and impeccably tailored suit separates.



Categories: Clothing | Shipping window: 5 business days | Return policy: 28-day return policy via Net-A-Porter

Andrea Iyamah Andrea Iyamah View On Andreaiyamah.com Get a head start on Spring Break and your summer holidays with a swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah, a custom-couture, luxury, and ready-to-wear swimsuit and resort wear brand. Founded by Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah, the brand specializes in unconventional silhouettes and bold patterns that stand out from the rest.



Ultra-feminine ruffles offset thigh-baring high rise bottoms and silky, floor-length caftans in vivid tones are the perfect items to toss in your carry on bag. You can even add in a pair of the brand's sculptural gold-plated earrings and a sleek shoulder bag adorned with the Andrea Iyamah’s signature leaf ruffling detailing. Categories: Swimwear, Clothing and Accessories | Shipping window: 5-7 business days | Return policy: Swimwear may be exchanged for store credit only, clothing can be return within 5 days of delivery

Pyer Moss SSENSE View On Pyermoss.com Luxury brand Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and is known for marrying streetwear, couture, and politics. Each collection from Pyer Moss is designed to challenge the norms and start a dialogue about our society at large. The brand’s Couture 1 show is a prime example of this. Models walked down the runway in garments that put Black inventions at the forefront — including peanut butter, horseshoes, bottle caps, and more.



Collections from Pyer Moss are limited edition and are only sold in exclusive boutiques worldwide. But don’t fret — it’s possible to still get your hands on the brand’s streetwear collaboration with Reebok.



Categories: Clothing | Shipping window: 3-4 day express shipping via SSENSE | Return policy: 30-day returns

RE ONA RE ONA View On Reona.ca If you’re looking for sleek, neutral, and high-quality separates that you’ll have for years to come, then Re Ona is the brand for you. Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, sisters and co-founders of Re Ona, set out to design sexy, elevated basics and essentials that can be dressed up or down — think silky soft bodysuits and stretchy knitted dresses. Plus, everything is available in a neutral shade range, so you can build the foundations of your capsule wardrobe with ease.



Categories: Clothing | Shipping window: 5-7 business days | Return policy: Within 14 days of delivery for store credit only

Off-White Off-White View On Off---white.com Founded by the late and great Virgil Abloh, Off-White is a Milan-based, Black-owned brand that specializes in luxury streetwear. Clothing ranges from sculptural blazers and trousers, to tie-dye athleisure wear, to exaggerated and oversized outerwear.



In addition to the brand’s mega-sized men’s and women’s collections, they’ve also collaborated with iconic brands like Levi’s, Nike, Converse, Champion, Moncler, and more. You can even adorn your home with Off-White’s sleek candle holders, ceramic vases, and coffee mugs.



Categories: Clothing and Accessories | Shipping window: 5-7 business days | Return policy: Within 14 days of delivery

LaQuan Smith LaQuan Smith View On Laquansmith.com Founded in 2013, LaQuan Smith’s eponymous brand is known for its daring designs and exquisite detailing. Sizing is available up to an extra-large. Expect cutout catsuits with cheeky sheer paneling, skin-tight mesh dresses that celebs like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian are fans of, colorful PVC separates, and the brand’s signature bustier.



Categories: Clothing | Shipping window: 5-7 business days after processing | Return policy: Within 5 days of delivery

Pantora Bridal Pantora Bridal View On Pantorabridal.com Wedding season is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate your special day than with a stunning gown by Pantora Bridal? You can find the brand’s inclusive, fashion-forward gowns and bridal party dresses via appointment at one of the two flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York. All dresses are available up to size 32, and you can also choose from a selection of veils, jewelry, and accessories to complete your bridal look. Categories: Bridal | Shipping window: Gowns can only be purchased in store, should be purchased within 10-14 months of your wedding date | Return policy: None