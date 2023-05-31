'Black Mirror' Features Glimpses of Space, 'Schitt's Creek' and the '70s in Season 6 Trailer

Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and more join the eerie British sci-fi series when it returns with five new installments June 15 on Netflix

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 31, 2023

Black Mirror will be back to spook us soon enough.

Netflix confirmed on Wednesday that Charlie Brooker's award-winning sci-series series will return June 15 with five new installment.

A trailer released in tandem with the premiere date announcement gave a taste of the upcoming stories, including one set in space and a throwback episode set in 1979.

As ever, a host of famous names have joined the cast, including Schitt’s Creek fan favorite Annie Murphy.

Black Mirror Season 6

Ana Blumekron/Netflix 

In “Joan is Awful,” Murphy’s character freaks out after a streaming service platform makes a less-than-flattering TV adaptation of her life starring none other than Salma Hayek Pinault.

“Beyond the Sea” stars Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett as astronauts in a rocket ship in an alternative 1969.

Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix Â© 2023. Black Mirror
Nick Wall/Netflix

Other installments — featuring Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Zazie Beetz, Ben Barnes and Himesh Patel — include “Loch Henry” about a young couple in a mysterious Scottish town, troubled starlet tale “Mazey Day” and “Demon 79,” which follows a sales assistant committing terrible acts.

Cr. Daniel Escale/Netflix Â© 2023. Black Mirror
Josh Hartnett also stars in the sixth season. Daniel Escale/Netflix

Following the announcement of the show's return last month, series creator Charlie Brooker told Tudom.com how he plans to keep "surprising" viewers.

"It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he shared. 

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

Black Mirror drops June 15 on Netflix.

