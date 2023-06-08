Everything to Know About 'Black Mirror' Season 6

Black Mirror season 6 is almost here and we can already feel the suspense!

Charlie Brooker's award-winning sci-fi anthology series is making its highly-anticipated return to Netflix, four years after its preceding season was released in June 2019.



While the Emmy-winning, techno-paranoia drama — described as a contemporary reworking of The Twilight Zone — was nonetheless long-awaited, news of its renewal came on April 26 and surprised fans with a quickly-approaching release date.

“I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t," Brooker told Tudum.com of the upcoming season. Unlike season 5, season 6 includes five episodes instead of three.

Plus, Brooker said this season will bring a "few new elements to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is.'" But, he promised they will come "alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes."

"It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself," added Brooker. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he shared.



Read on for all things Black Mirror season 6, including who's in the cast and when it premieres.



What is Black Mirror season 6 about?

Ana Blumekron/Netflix

Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series comprised of five installments that creator Charlie Brooker made "entirely distinct from one another" in order to "keep surprising people." After five seasons, round six is promised to be the most unsettling, unpredictable season yet.

In May, Netflix gave fans a sneak peek of what to look forward to when the Emmy-winning series returns. In doing so, the streamer released the titles of the episodes, along with a brief description for each.

Episode one is titled, "Joan is Awful." The official synopsis reads: "An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault."

Episode two is titled, "Loch Henry." The official synopsis reads: "A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past."

Episode three is titled, "Beyond the Sea." The official synopsis reads: "In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy."



Episode four is titled, "Mazey Day." The official synopsis reads: "A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident."



Episode five is titled, "Demon 79." The official synopsis reads: "Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster."



Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 6?

Nick Wall/Netflix

Like seasons past, each episode of Black Mirror features a whole new cast. And to no surprise, Brooker was sure to build a star-studded roster for season 6 of the eerie series.

Joining Hayek Pinault in "Joan is Awful" includes Schitt’s Creek fan-favorite Annie Murphy, who shared her excitement on Instagram when announcing the casting news. "Couldn't be more thrilled meat or dead meat about this," she wrote alongside a clip. Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney and Ben Barnes round out the episode one cast.

"Loch Henry" stars The Witcher's Samuel Blenkin and Industry's Myha’la Herrold. Plus, episode two features Daniel Portman, John Hannah and Monica Dolan.

“Beyond the Sea” stars Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, who — like most of the Black Mirror cast — posted the trailer on their Instagram and kept mum on details about his character ahead of the anticipated sixth installment release. Rounding out the episode three cast includes Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin and Auden Thornton.

Episode five, titled "Mazey Day," stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez — while episode six, titled "Demon 79," stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley and David Shields.

When did production on Black Mirror season 6 begin?

Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror season 6 received the green light in May 2022 and filming began the following month. However, the production team is different than in past seasons since Brooker and Jones left their production company in January 2020 and started their own, called “Broke and Bones."

In July 2020, Netflix made a rare investment and took a stake in Broke and Bones. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal was "a first-of-its-kind for the streamer" and marked "its first investment in the U.K." Now, Netflix has exclusivity over its series and other projects.

Despite the new production company, the creators are still the same. Joining Brooker and Jones for season 6 are executive producers Jessica Rhoades and Bisha K. Ali, of Broke and Bones.



Is there a Black Mirror season 6 trailer?

Nick Wall/Netflix

Netflix dropped the Black Mirror season 6 official teaser on April 26, which announced the sci-fi series' long-waited return. Furthermore, it warned viewers to "expect the unexpected" when it hits the streamer.

On May 31, Netflix released its first official trailer for Black Mirror season 6. The clip gave fans a glimpse of the dark and creepy storylines the upcoming five new installments are sure to provide, including one set in space and a throwback episode set in 1979.

In the episode, “Joan is Awful,” Murphy’s character freaks out after a streaming service platform makes a less-than-flattering TV adaptation of her life starring Hayek Pinault. Another episode titled “Beyond the Sea” sees Breaking Bad alum Paul and Hartnett as astronauts in a rocket ship in an alternative 1969.

Other installments include "Lock Henry" — which follows a young couple in a mysterious Scottish town — in addition to the troubled starlet tale “Mazey Day” and Northern England-set “Demon 79,” which follows a meek sales assistant who must complete terrible acts to prevent disaster.



When does Black Mirror season 6 premiere?

Nick Wall/Netflix

Netflix confirmed in May that Black Mirror season 6 will return June 15.



Will there be a Black Mirror season 7?

There's been no talk or confirmation of a Black Mirror season 7 — though, news of season 6 wasn't announced until four years after its preceding season. Therefore, anything is possible!