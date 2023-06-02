Lifestyle Home The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150 “It did a fantastic job getting all the pet hair and debris” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If your floor cleaning gadgets, well, suck at removing pet hair, here’s an Amazon deal you won’t want to miss. The site is offering 32 percent off the popular Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The stick vacuum has three speeds to pick up pet hair plus dust, dirt, and other debris on hard floors and carpets for up to 55 minutes. Its floorhead has an anti-tangle pet hair brush bar with rubber bristles that help prevent hair wrap and ensure the suction power remains strong as you clean. And with LED headlights, it illuminates all the hidden messes in poorly lit spaces. Amazon Buy It! Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, $136.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com These ‘Spa-Like’ Towels That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale for $7 Apiece at Amazon Thanks to its cordless design, the device is a breeze to maneuver around your home. Plus, its head swivels, making it easy to clean around furniture and tight corners. You can even lay it flat to reach under beds and coffee tables since the dust bin, which can be emptied with the push of a button, is located on the front. Another convenient feature? The vacuum can stand on its own — setting it apart from standard stick vacuums. The gadget, which comes with a washable filter, also converts into a handheld vacuum to tackle messes on furniture, stairs, and other above-floor surfaces. For targeted cleaning, it comes with a brush attachment to deep clean upholstery and carpets as well as a crevice attachment to easily clean baseboards and window sills. More than 3,700 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, praising its “serious suction power” and “super attachments.” One reviewer, who has a dog “that sheds like crazy” and two cats, wrote, “It did a fantastic job getting all the pet hair and debris.” Another shopper raved, “It is lightweight and cordless, so I can carry it all over the house. The head pivots in every direction possible.” They also added, “I can run it all over my couch to get the pet hair.” Head to Amazon to shop the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale. But first, keep scrolling for more deals on other models of the vacuum. Shop More Black+Decker Cordless Vacuum Deals Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Pets with Filter, $152.18 (orig. $217.98) Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (orig. $179.99) Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Filter, $164.19 (orig. $197.98) Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 8 Best Sales This Weekend at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Target, Lululemon, and More Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60 Jennifer Garner Rode a Tractor in the Functional One-and-Done Style Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn, Too