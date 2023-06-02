The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150

If your floor cleaning gadgets, well, suck at removing pet hair, here’s an Amazon deal you won’t want to miss.

The site is offering 32 percent off the popular Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The stick vacuum has three speeds to pick up pet hair plus dust, dirt, and other debris on hard floors and carpets for up to 55 minutes. Its floorhead has an anti-tangle pet hair brush bar with rubber bristles that help prevent hair wrap and ensure the suction power remains strong as you clean. And with LED headlights, it illuminates all the hidden messes in poorly lit spaces.

Thanks to its cordless design, the device is a breeze to maneuver around your home. Plus, its head swivels, making it easy to clean around furniture and tight corners. You can even lay it flat to reach under beds and coffee tables since the dust bin, which can be emptied with the push of a button, is located on the front. Another convenient feature? The vacuum can stand on its own — setting it apart from standard stick vacuums.

The gadget, which comes with a washable filter, also converts into a handheld vacuum to tackle messes on furniture, stairs, and other above-floor surfaces. For targeted cleaning, it comes with a brush attachment to deep clean upholstery and carpets as well as a crevice attachment to easily clean baseboards and window sills.

More than 3,700 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, praising its “serious suction power” and “super attachments.” One reviewer, who has a dog “that sheds like crazy” and two cats, wrote, “It did a fantastic job getting all the pet hair and debris.”

Another shopper raved, “It is lightweight and cordless, so I can carry it all over the house. The head pivots in every direction possible.” They also added, “I can run it all over my couch to get the pet hair.”

