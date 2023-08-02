Black Bear and Cub Killed After Idaho Man Is Attacked While Opening His Garage Door

A black bear and her cub were euthanized on Monday after an Idaho man was attacked by the animals at his home, authorities said.

The incident happened when the Teton Valley man opened his garage, according to Idaho Fish and Game officials.

The victim, whose injuries were not disclosed, later contacted the agency to report the encounter.

Idaho Fish and Game communications director James Brower told The Jackson Hole News & Guide that the man refused medical treatment at the scene.

When authorities arrived at the site of the attack — near Victor, Idaho, and about 20 miles from Jackson, Wyoming — they were able to locate the bears near a neighboring home.

The animals were killed “in the interest of public safety,” per Idaho Fish and Game.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the bears were later disposed of at the Jefferson County landfill.

Such attacks are uncommon, but both black bears and Grizzly bears call the area home, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Black bear. Getty Images

However, the incident comes on the heels of two other such attacks involving black bears this summer.

Last month, a sheep herder in southwestern Colorado was "severely injured" in an early morning attack.



And in June, a 66-year-old Arizona man was killed after a black bear attacked him at a cabin in Groom Creek, a remote area about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

