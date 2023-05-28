This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day

Shoppers say it can cool down a bedroom in “minutes”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Memorial Day weekend always provides a perfectly temperate kickoff to summer, but sweatier weather is soon to follow. If you’re in the market for a portable air conditioner ahead of summer, Amazon just dropped a can’t-miss sale for the holiday weekend. 

Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers agree that the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner is a worthy investment for beating the heat. It boasts tons of functionality and promises impressive cooling capabilities. The best part? So many sizes are on sale for Memorial Day weekend, with the steepest discount ($130!) on the 14,000-British Thermal Unit (BTU) model.

It cools down a room up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting. To get started, simply position the standing unit in front of a window, connect its exhaust hose to the included window adapter, then plug the device into an outlet. It measures 17 inches by 28 inches by 14 inches, so it won’t take up a ton of space. And while it weighs just under 60 pounds, the unit comes with four castor wheels on its base that make it easy to maneuver.  

In addition to its strong cooling powers, the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner also functions as a three-speed fan and dehumidifier. What’s more, it has an extra-quiet sleep mode setting and can automatically turn off. All of its functions — from temperatures to fan speeds to timers — can be controlled on its LED display panel or with a handheld remote. 

BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner

Amazon

Buy It! Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $439.99 (orig. $569.99); amazon.com

The brand recommends washing the slide-out filter just once or twice a month to maintain its efficiency. It also features auto-evaporation for a quick drying process after washing.

With all of its functionality and positive feedback from shoppers, the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner is currently in the top spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list for portable air conditioners. One reviewer said they “couldn't be more pleased” with the unit, then explained that it “blows hard and cold [air]” while still being “quiet.” 

Another shopper called it “slender, easy to install, [and] easy to move,” and raved that it takes “minutes” to cool their child’s bedroom. They also wrote: “It’s quieter and more powerful than the other units we’ve had, and the remote control is a handy feature. I’d buy this air conditioner again in a heartbeat.”

A final user shared: “I live in Florida where it's hot all year round and the summer months are especially brutal. This product has made it so much more bearable as my room is always nice and cool.”

With the welcoming in of summer this Memorial Day weekend, don’t wait to snap up the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner while it’s $130 off at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Related Articles
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
MDW: PEOPLE Tested Roundup Tout
30 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Get on Sale for Memorial Day — Including a Robot Vacuum for $720 Off
EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64
30 Under $30 Organizers Tout
30 Customer-Loved Organizers Under $30 That Will Totally Revolutionize Your Home
Memorial Day Sales Tout
100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
MDW Prime Member Only Deals Tout
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8
Mattress Topper Queen Size Tout
Amazon Slashed the Price of This ‘Plush’ Mattress Topper by 80% for Memorial Day
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best
The Affordable Jewelry Brand We Constantly See Celebs Wear Is Up to 70% Off for Memorial Day Tout
BaubleBar’s Memorial Day Sale Is Stocked with Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Disney Jewelry, and More — Up to 70% Off
Rubbermaid Reveal Scrubber Tout
This Power Scrubber That Cleans Grout, Tiles, and Baseboards ‘Does All the Work’ for Just $20
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10