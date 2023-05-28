This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend always provides a perfectly temperate kickoff to summer, but sweatier weather is soon to follow. If you’re in the market for a portable air conditioner ahead of summer, Amazon just dropped a can’t-miss sale for the holiday weekend.

Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers agree that the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner is a worthy investment for beating the heat. It boasts tons of functionality and promises impressive cooling capabilities. The best part? So many sizes are on sale for Memorial Day weekend, with the steepest discount ($130!) on the 14,000-British Thermal Unit (BTU) model.

It cools down a room up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting. To get started, simply position the standing unit in front of a window, connect its exhaust hose to the included window adapter, then plug the device into an outlet. It measures 17 inches by 28 inches by 14 inches, so it won’t take up a ton of space. And while it weighs just under 60 pounds, the unit comes with four castor wheels on its base that make it easy to maneuver.

In addition to its strong cooling powers, the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner also functions as a three-speed fan and dehumidifier. What’s more, it has an extra-quiet sleep mode setting and can automatically turn off. All of its functions — from temperatures to fan speeds to timers — can be controlled on its LED display panel or with a handheld remote.

The brand recommends washing the slide-out filter just once or twice a month to maintain its efficiency. It also features auto-evaporation for a quick drying process after washing.

With all of its functionality and positive feedback from shoppers, the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner is currently in the top spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list for portable air conditioners. One reviewer said they “couldn't be more pleased” with the unit, then explained that it “blows hard and cold [air]” while still being “quiet.”

Another shopper called it “slender, easy to install, [and] easy to move,” and raved that it takes “minutes” to cool their child’s bedroom. They also wrote: “It’s quieter and more powerful than the other units we’ve had, and the remote control is a handy feature. I’d buy this air conditioner again in a heartbeat.”

A final user shared: “I live in Florida where it's hot all year round and the summer months are especially brutal. This product has made it so much more bearable as my room is always nice and cool.”

With the welcoming in of summer this Memorial Day weekend, don’t wait to snap up the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner while it’s $130 off at Amazon.

