Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale

“The air flow is strong and chilly!”

Isabel Garcia
Published on August 3, 2023 07:00AM EDT

With hot days still ahead, consider investing in this customer-favorite portable air conditioner to use for years to come.

The Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, which has more than 28,400 five-star ratings, is currently the best-selling portable AC at Amazon. And if you act fast, you can save $120 on the ultra-popular machine. 

The device is designed to deliver a cool breeze to a room that’s up to 350 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms and small living rooms. The machine also functions as a dehumidifier and fan, and you can control its settings on the top-mounted LED display screen. Or if you’re far from the AC, you can stay right where you are and use the included remote control instead. 

Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $300 (Save $120)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Amazon

It comes with a washable filter that slides right out, so it’s easy to access and clean. You’ll also get an installation kit to properly vent the AC unit. The kit includes panels that can fit vertical or horizontal window openings, a threaded exhaust hose, foam sealing, a window bracket, and a hose inlet and outlet.

Another convenient feature worth noting is the 24-hour timer that lets you run it without worrying about turning it off. And with four casters as well as two handles, the machine is easy to move around the house.

More than 3,700 customers have left glowing reviews to go along with their perfect ratings. Many shoppers call the “powerful” device a “life saver” for beating the heat at home. One shopper shared, “It cooled my bedroom down within minutes,” while another reviewer wrote, “The airflow is strong and chilly!”  

Another customer wrote, “My partner and I moved to a top floor apartment with no central AC and got this right before summer started,” and added, “It was fairly easy to set up and it’s kept our entire living room and kitchen area cool this whole season.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner while it’s 29 percent off. 

