Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'

Blac Chyna is celebrating her son's athletic skills.

The 35-year-old model posted a series of photos of son King Cairo, 10, to Instagram that showed Chyna's son practicing his soccer moves. In one photo, the proud mom captures her son in midair as he flips his body to kick the ball.

In another photo, King looks back at the ball, getting ready to kick it. In the last photo, he poses for the camera with his hands behind his back, standing with one foot on the ball.

"King is so passionate about his craft. ⚽️," Blac Chyna, born Angela White, wrote in the caption.

Chyna shares son King with ex Tyga, 33. She is also mom to daughter Dream, 6, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, 36.

This past Christmas, the mom of two shared a sweet Instagram Reel of her two kids that celebrated the holiday season. In the video, the siblings danced together before Chyna joined them, laughing as they all showed off their moves.

When the song changed, the three took turns kicking along to the beat before the two kids ran to Chyna and embraced her in a hug. The video, which also showed the trio wearing matching red and white flannel Christmas pajamas, ended with them posing in front of the Christmas tree with big smiles on their faces.

Earlier this week, Chyna shared a rare photo of her daughter Dream as the mother-daughter pair spent the day together. In one photo, Dream held a Slurpee cup as she chose which flavor of the drink to get. In another, she smiled and held up two peace signs as she sat on a fountain.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," Chyna captioned the photo.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Rob's sister Khloé Kardashian commented about how she feels like a second parent to Dream. In response to Kardashian's comments, Chyna said “It takes a village to raise a child” while speaking with TMZ.

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” Chyna said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."