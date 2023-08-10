Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'

The proud mom of two snapped a photo of her son as he practiced some soccer tricks

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 10, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Photo:

blacchyna/Instagram; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna is celebrating her son's athletic skills.

The 35-year-old model posted a series of photos of son King Cairo, 10, to Instagram that showed Chyna's son practicing his soccer moves. In one photo, the proud mom captures her son in midair as he flips his body to kick the ball.

In another photo, King looks back at the ball, getting ready to kick it. In the last photo, he poses for the camera with his hands behind his back, standing with one foot on the ball.

"King is so passionate about his craft. ⚽️," Blac Chyna, born Angela White, wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna shares son King with ex Tyga, 33. She is also mom to daughter Dream, 6, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, 36.

This past Christmas, the mom of two shared a sweet Instagram Reel of her two kids that celebrated the holiday season. In the video, the siblings danced together before Chyna joined them, laughing as they all showed off their moves.

When the song changed, the three took turns kicking along to the beat before the two kids ran to Chyna and embraced her in a hug. The video, which also showed the trio wearing matching red and white flannel Christmas pajamas, ended with them posing in front of the Christmas tree with big smiles on their faces.

Earlier this week, Chyna shared a rare photo of her daughter Dream as the mother-daughter pair spent the day together. In one photo, Dream held a Slurpee cup as she chose which flavor of the drink to get. In another, she smiled and held up two peace signs as she sat on a fountain.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," Chyna captioned the photo.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Rob's sister Khloé Kardashian commented about how she feels like a second parent to Dream. In response to Kardashian's comments, Chyna said “It takes a village to raise a child” while speaking with TMZ.

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” Chyna said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

Related Articles
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Drew Barrymore BHG cover shoot
Drew Barrymore Says She Keeps Daughters Olive and Frankie's iPads 'Locked In a Safe': 'Not a Fan'
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
DJ Khaled and Asahd
DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Is His Biggest Style Inspiration: 'I'm for Real' (Exclusive)
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Doing a Funny Bob Ross Impression
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
beckham family water sports
Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Mark Wahlberg Poses with Son Brendan On Teen's First Day of High School
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photo of Actor with Son Brendan on Teen's First Day of High School
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian