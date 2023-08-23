Blac Chyna is finding a unique way to stay fit with the help of her daughter.

On Tuesday, Chyna, real name Angela White, posted a video on her Instagram Story and later to her grid that showed daughter Dream, 6, helping her to work out by sitting on an exercise sled while her mom pushed it back and forth.

As Dream giggled and sat on the sled, Chyna, 35, moved the heavy machine across a black mat.

At the end of one round, Dream gave her a mom a thumb's up before she began doing the exercise in reverse.

Chyna shares daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian. She is also mom to son King, 10, with ex Tyga.

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her two exes. "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Earlier in August, Chyna shared a couple photos of her daughter as the mother-daughter duo spent the day together. In the photos, Dream held a Slurpee cup as she chose which flavor to get. In another, she smiled and held up two peace signs, sitting on a water fountain.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," the proud mom captioned the photo.

Later that same month, the mom of two shared other photos on her Instagram, posting her daughter as she posed in a Staples with a bag of Air Heads, throwing up a peace sing. Another shot showed Dream laughing as she seemed to run off from where she was standing.

Chyna also shared a sweet photo where Dream sat on her lap, looking into her mom's eyes as she looked back at her.

