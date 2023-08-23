Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!

Chyna shares her daughter with ex Rob Kardashian

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 23, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Photo:

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna is finding a unique way to stay fit with the help of her daughter.

On Tuesday, Chyna, real name Angela White, posted a video on her Instagram Story and later to her grid that showed daughter Dream, 6, helping her to work out by sitting on an exercise sled while her mom pushed it back and forth.

As Dream giggled and sat on the sled, Chyna, 35, moved the heavy machine across a black mat.

At the end of one round, Dream gave her a mom a thumb's up before she began doing the exercise in reverse.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna shares daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian. She is also mom to son King, 10, with ex Tyga.

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her two exes. "I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Earlier in August, Chyna shared a couple photos of her daughter as the mother-daughter duo spent the day together. In the photos, Dream held a Slurpee cup as she chose which flavor to get. In another, she smiled and held up two peace signs, sitting on a water fountain.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," the proud mom captioned the photo.

Later that same month, the mom of two shared other photos on her Instagram, posting her daughter as she posed in a Staples with a bag of Air Heads, throwing up a peace sing. Another shot showed Dream laughing as she seemed to run off from where she was standing.

Chyna also shared a sweet photo where Dream sat on her lap, looking into her mom's eyes as she looked back at her.

Related Articles
North West Shares Cousin Hangout on TikTok with Rare Cameo from Mason Disick
North West Shares TikTok of Cousin Hangout Featuring Rare Cameo from Mason Disick
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Kim Kardashian North Tokyo vacation tiktok braids 08 23 23 basketball 05 12 23
Kim Kardashian Uses Daughter North’s 'Rapunzel' Braids as Jump Rope in Tokyo Vacation Video
Nia Long and ex Ime Udoka
Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Kez amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' to Provide Support: Report
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement: 'Feeling Grateful'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on Her 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'