Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation

The model and former reality star has vowed to focus on fitness and health after reversing prior cosmetic procedures

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage; blacchyna/Instagram

Fans of Blac Chyna can’t believe the progress she’s made since beginning her physical transformation.

The model and former reality star has vowed to focus on fitness and health after reversing her past cosmetic procedures. On Saturday, the 35-year-old posted two Instagram videos of herself going hard in the gym, showing off her muscles and toned physique.

“Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there [are] endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all,” she wrote.

In the comments section, fans raved how far Chyna has come since working out consistently.

“This is hard work, doctors can’t give you this kind of body. Well done girl🙌,” one person wrote while another follower commented, “It’s the dedication for me! Your body alone says ‘I’m determined to do it different this time’ I love it! 🙌🏾❤️”

The star, whose real name is Angela White, also hinted at a new fitness and diet brand, Hearts Pure Fitness, coming soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In recent months, Chyna has heavily documented her journey reversing several of her cosmetic surgeries, including removing her breast implants, having a butt reduction and dissolving her facial fillers, noting that she was making a physical and spiritual transformation by focusing on clean eating and staying in the gym.

Last week, the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight that her past cosmetic surgeries didn’t represent who she was “internally.”

"You have to think about it like this ... whatever we put on the outside is the first thing, I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,' " she told the outlet. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It’s just like, ‘Ahh.’ It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

Opening up about why she got the procedures done in the first place, Chyna revealed it was “always something to set a trend." 

"Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that,” she said. “I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that. The tattoos and this and that and it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me.’ Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?' "

As well as altering her appearance, Chyna has also made some changes in her everyday life.

“My house is clean and you know what I mean by clean, it’s not like a lot of different people around. I’m more calm, I’m way more calm,” she said. “I feel like my spirit is way more sensitive. I find myself way more emotional than normal and if I see something I kind of really look at it from another view.”

Chyna added that she is “still” undergoing her transformation. 

While continuing the transformational period in her life, she opened up to PEOPLE in April about what initially brought about the change.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," Chyna, who celebrated being 10 months sober last month, said. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it."

Related Articles
olivia newton john and chloe lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Take Ice Bath with Wellness Guru Wim Hof: 'It's Crazy!'
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Says He's 'Very Lucky' to Be Sober for Almost 20 Years After Past Addiction Struggles
Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' After Losing a Bet
Fitness Influencer Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' — the Flexing Emoji on Her Bicep — After Losing a Bet
Whitney Way Thore dances in spite of negative comments
Whitney Way Thore Posts Dancing Video in Response to Negative Comments About Her Body
Claudia Oshry Lemme Event ULTA New York 05 17 23
Claudia Oshry in Tears Over Weight Gain, Admits She’s 'Not Ashamed' of Taking Ozempic Now
Woman pouring white wine
'Asian Glow' — or Turning Red from Alcohol — Can Signal Serious Health Risks
Country singer Chris Young shows off 60-pound weight loss in new selfie: 'A lot of work'
Chris Young Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'Still Not Done'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Selfie During Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Slams Critics of Her Social Media Use amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Fight: 'Hard On All of Us'
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'
Leanne Hainsby
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'Best Decision I Made for Myself'
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health