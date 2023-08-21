Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation

Fans of Blac Chyna can’t believe the progress she’s made since beginning her physical transformation.

The model and former reality star has vowed to focus on fitness and health after reversing her past cosmetic procedures. On Saturday, the 35-year-old posted two Instagram videos of herself going hard in the gym, showing off her muscles and toned physique.

“Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there [are] endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all,” she wrote.

In the comments section, fans raved how far Chyna has come since working out consistently.

“This is hard work, doctors can’t give you this kind of body. Well done girl🙌,” one person wrote while another follower commented, “It’s the dedication for me! Your body alone says ‘I’m determined to do it different this time’ I love it! 🙌🏾❤️”

The star, whose real name is Angela White, also hinted at a new fitness and diet brand, Hearts Pure Fitness, coming soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In recent months, Chyna has heavily documented her journey reversing several of her cosmetic surgeries, including removing her breast implants, having a butt reduction and dissolving her facial fillers, noting that she was making a physical and spiritual transformation by focusing on clean eating and staying in the gym.

Last week, the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight that her past cosmetic surgeries didn’t represent who she was “internally.”

"You have to think about it like this ... whatever we put on the outside is the first thing, I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,' " she told the outlet. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It’s just like, ‘Ahh.’ It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

Opening up about why she got the procedures done in the first place, Chyna revealed it was “always something to set a trend."

"Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that,” she said. “I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that. The tattoos and this and that and it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me.’ Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?' "

As well as altering her appearance, Chyna has also made some changes in her everyday life.

“My house is clean and you know what I mean by clean, it’s not like a lot of different people around. I’m more calm, I’m way more calm,” she said. “I feel like my spirit is way more sensitive. I find myself way more emotional than normal and if I see something I kind of really look at it from another view.”

Chyna added that she is “still” undergoing her transformation.

While continuing the transformational period in her life, she opened up to PEOPLE in April about what initially brought about the change.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," Chyna, who celebrated being 10 months sober last month, said. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it."