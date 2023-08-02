Blac Chyna can't believe how fast her little girl is growing up.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old model posted two photos of daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, as the mother-daughter pair spent the day together. In one photo, Dream holds a Slurpee cup as she chooses which flavor of the drink to get. In another, she smiles and holds up two peace signs as she sits on a fountain.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," Chyna, born Angela White, captioned the photo.

Chyna shares her daughter with her ex, Rob Kardashian, 36. She also shares son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga, 33.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Rob's sister Khloé Kardashian commented about how she feels like a second parent to Dream. In response to Kardashian's comments, Chyna said “It takes a village to raise a child” while speaking with TMZ.

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” Chyna said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

Khloé also commented on the situation, posting a lengthy statement to her Instagram Story. "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she wrote on an Instagram Story, explaining that she is dedicated to being a big part of all her nieces and nephews’ lives.

Referring to Dream's birthday party that was featured on her reality TV show, the Good American co-founder said, "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," Kardashian continued. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life.

“Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe," she added.

Kardashian then continued to shut down “‘The Kardashians VS Chyna’ narrative," stating: "There really is nothing there anymore.”