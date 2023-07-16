Blac Chyna Responds to Khloé Kardashian Saying She's Like a 'Third Parent' to Her Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna is responding to Khloé Kardashian’s co-parenting comment made over her daughter Dream Kardashian.

After Kardashian, 39, said on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she feels like another parent to her niece Dream, Chyna, 35, said “It takes a village to raise a child” while speaking with TMZ.

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” Chyna, who was born Angela White, said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."



Earlier this week, Kardashian responded to the backlash she received over her “third parent” comment.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she wrote on an Instagram Story, explaining that she is dedicated to being a big part of all her nieces and nephews’ lives.

Pointing to criticism of her helping brother Rob Kardashian get together a birthday party for Dream, the Good American co-founder said, "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," Kardashian continued. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life.

“Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe," she added.

Kardashian then continued to shut down “‘The Kardashians VS Chyna’ narrative," stating: "There really is nothing there anymore.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Chyna announced that she is 10 months sober as she posted a glowing Instagram Reel of herself on Instagram.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light 😇,” Chyna captioned the clip.

