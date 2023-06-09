Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo

Blac Chyna is celebrating a big day for her little girl.

On Thursday, the mom of two, 34, posed with daughter Dream, 6, at her kindergarten graduation. Mom and daughter smiled together in front of a giant 2035 balloon arrangement, which points ahead to the year that Dream will graduate high school.

Born Angela White, the model mom shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, who was not photographed at the event, and is also mom to son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga.

Blac Chyna/instagram

Speaking of her two little ones during an appearance on Sway In The Morning in April, White said it's been important to her that they see the changes she's been making in her life.

"Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now, and they're gonna be on to me," she shared. "I'm spelling out the curse words and they know how to spell quite well, and they catch on to everything."

"They're so smart. Dream is so beautiful, King is so handsome. And they love each other so much! They love each other so much, it's just awesome."

Blac Chyna/Instagram

When asked if her exes have commented on her recent transformation — which include the removal of her facial fillers, as well as her breast and butt implants — White said she hadn't "heard anything yet" from either of them about it.

"I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing," she added.

"We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."

