Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo

Blac Chyna was a proud mom as she smiled beside daughter Dream, 6, at her kindergarten graduation

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
Blac Chyna/instagram
Photo:

Blac Chyna/instagram

Blac Chyna is celebrating a big day for her little girl.

On Thursday, the mom of two, 34, posed with daughter Dream, 6, at her kindergarten graduation. Mom and daughter smiled together in front of a giant 2035 balloon arrangement, which points ahead to the year that Dream will graduate high school.

Born Angela White, the model mom shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, who was not photographed at the event, and is also mom to son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Blac Chyna/instagram

Blac Chyna/instagram

Speaking of her two little ones during an appearance on Sway In The Morning in April, White said it's been important to her that they see the changes she's been making in her life.

"Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now, and they're gonna be on to me," she shared. "I'm spelling out the curse words and they know how to spell quite well, and they catch on to everything."

"They're so smart. Dream is so beautifulKing is so handsome. And they love each other so much! They love each other so much, it's just awesome."

Blac Chyna children
Blac Chyna/Instagram

When asked if her exes have commented on her recent transformation — which include the removal of her facial fillers, as well as her breast and butt implants — White said she hadn't "heard anything yet" from either of them about it.

"I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing," she added.

"We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: ‘It’s More About Her Than Me’ (Exclusive)
Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate Son Gunner's Preschool Graduation: 'Tears of Joy'
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiance Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'
Kristen Bell Shares the Emotional Moment Where Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'
Kristen Bell Shares Emotional Moment Her Two Kids Got to Meet Lizzo: 'So Much Love'
Tamra Judge arrives at the grand opening of Villa Azur Las Vegas
Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Is 'Good': Things Are 'Nice'
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids: They Like When I 'Take Them Swimming'
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says She 'Could Cry' as She Shares Daughter Sterling's Major Sleep Milestone
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation with Families
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th Birthday: 'Proud of Who You've Become'
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Says She Prefers to Stay Indoors with Her Kids: 'I Hate Taking Them Out'
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad: 'Forever Sunshine'
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation