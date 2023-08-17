Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna is reflecting on her co-parenting relationships with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model, whose real name is Angela White, revealed that she's on good terms with both of the fathers of her kids. Chyna shares her daughter Dream, 6, with Kardashian and son King, 10, with Tyga.

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

In July, Chyna commented on her relationship with Khloé Kardashian after the Good American founder said that she considered herself a "third parent" to Chyna's daughter Dream. At the time, Chyna told TMZ that “It takes a village to raise a child."

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” the mom-of-two said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

On an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about her relationship with her 6-year-old niece. In a confessional, she said "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess."

"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," Khloé continued. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

She later clarified her comments on her Instagram Story, saying that "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," Kardashian continued. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life."

