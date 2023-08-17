Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga

The model shares daughter Dream with Kardashian and son King with Tyga

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 17, 2023 02:46PM EDT
blac chyna coparenting
Photo:

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna is reflecting on her co-parenting relationships with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model, whose real name is Angela White, revealed that she's on good terms with both of the fathers of her kids. Chyna shares her daughter Dream, 6, with Kardashian and son King, 10, with Tyga.

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream," Chyna said of her once fraught relationship with Kardashian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they're the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," she continued. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

In July, Chyna commented on her relationship with Khloé Kardashian after the Good American founder said that she considered herself a "third parent" to Chyna's daughter Dream. At the time, Chyna told TMZ that “It takes a village to raise a child."

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” the mom-of-two said.

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

On an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about her relationship with her 6-year-old niece. In a confessional, she said "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess."

"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," Khloé continued. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

She later clarified her comments on her Instagram Story, saying that "It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," Kardashian continued. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life."

Related Articles
kimora lee simmons daughter 21st
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 'Baby Girl' Aoki Lee as She Turns 21: 'So Super Proud of You'
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom
All About Keke Palmer's Son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie and 19-Year-Old Son Pax Match in Muted Colors as They Step Out in New York City
Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes
Kathie Lee Gifford's Kids Honor Her as the 'Greatest Bubbe' to Her Grandkids in 70th Birthday Tributes
chrissy teigen baby loves reality tv
Chrissy Teigen's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is Taking After Her Mom as They Watch Reality TV Together
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Shares Selfies with Her Two Sons as They Soak Up the 'Last Days of Summer'
Dancers / TV Personalities Sasha Farber (L) and Emma Slater (R) attend the Birthday Celebration for Keo Motsepe
Emma Slater Says Sasha Farber Divorce Was 'About Kids' and 'Had Nothing to Do with Him'
hoda kotb 4th of july
Hoda Kotb Admits Her Mother Buys All of Her Kids’ Clothes: ‘She Really Loves It’
Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022
Drake Shares Adorable Photos of His 5-Year-Old Son Watching His Concert: 'Adonis's Big Day Out'
TI daughter beyonce concert
T.I.'s Wife Tiny Shares Cute Photo of 7-Year-Old Daughter as She Gets 'Beyoncé Ready' for Concert
Josie Balka Pregnant
'Bringing Up Bates' Star Josie Bates Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Kelton: 'Party of Five'
guerdy cancer battle with kids
'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Jenna Bush Hager Photographed by Brian Doben on 7/31/23 in Greenwich Village, NYC
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Was 'Embarrassed' She Read Camp Letter on TV: 'Why Would You Do That?' (Exclusive)