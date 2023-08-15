Blac Chyna Enjoys Mother-Daughter Time in Heartwarming Photos with 6-Year-Old Dream Kardashian

Mom and daughter share a tender moment in photos shared on Chyna's Instagram Story Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 15, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Photo:

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna is enjoying the quiet moments with daughter Dream Kardashian.

The proud mom, 35, shared photos on Instagram of her 6½-year-old posing in a Staples with a bag of Air Heads, throwing up a peace sign. A follow-up shot shows Dream laughing as she seems to run off from where she was standing.

Later on, Chyna — born Angela White — shared another sweet photo where Dream sits on her lap, looking into her mom's eyes as she looks back at her.

Chyna shares her daughter with her ex, Rob Kardashian, 36. She also shares son King Cairo, 10½, with ex Tyga, 33.

Earlier this month, Chyna posted two photos on Instagram, reflecting on how quickly her little girl is growing up.

"Look at my big girl Dreamy, she will be 7 soon time flys[sic]. 🩷🥹@novakids," Chyna captioned the photo.

Last month, Chyna shut down "negativity" in comments to TMZ after Khloé Kardashian remarked that she's like a third parent to Dream in an episode of The Kardashians.

"It takes a village to raise a child," she said. "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.”

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for," she added to TMZ. "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

