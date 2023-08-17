Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'

The reality star said she underwent the procedures to "set a trend"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Published on August 17, 2023
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna. Photo:

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna is reflecting on her past cosmetic surgeries. 

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday, the 35-year-old said that her procedures didn’t represent who she was “internally.”

The star, whose real name is Angela White, also discussed her decision to undo several of her surgeries, including removing her breast implants, having a butt reduction and dissolving her facial fillers, noting that it was important for her to change her outside self as well as who she was inside “because of the things that I was attracting.”

"You have to think about it like this ... whatever we put on the outside is the first thing, I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'Okay this is a well-rounded woman,' " she told ET. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It’s just like, ‘Ahh.’ It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna before she dissolved her facial fillers. Amy Sussman/Getty

Opening up about why she got the procedures done in the first place, Chyna revealed it was “always something to set a trend." 

"Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that,” she said. “I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that. The tattoos and this and that and it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me.’ Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?' "

The mom of two also discussed removing one of her tattoos, noting there is “no way possible” for her to get rid of all her body ink, however.

Blac Chyna Amber Rose SlutWalk 10 01 17
Blac Chyna.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"It's just one specific tattoo that I wanted to remove. I'm getting it removed and I will tell you this, it stings very, very, very bad, but it's fast,” Chyna said. “It was definitely something personal. I felt as though it was attracting the wrong energy on me."

As well as altering her appearance, Chyna has also made some changes in her everyday life.

“My house is clean and you know what I mean by clean, it’s not like a lot of different people around. I’m more calm, I’m way more calm,” she told ET. “I feel like my spirit is way more sensitive. I find myself way more emotional than normal and if i see something I kind of really look at it from another view.”

She added to the outlet that she is “still” undergoing her transformation. 

Chyna has been vocal about going through a transformational period in her life and opened up to PEOPLE in April about what brought about the change.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," she said. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it." 

The reality star, who celebrated being 10 months sober last month, revealed that she was undergoing a breast and butt reduction in March. 

"As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out,” Chyna, who first got the shots when she was 19, said in a video shared on Instagram.

That same month, she also had her facial fillers dissolved. Reflecting on her previous look a few months later, Chyna said her was “looking crazy” when she had fillers. 

"I look so much better,” she added in a May Instagram video posted in a carousel also featuring a series of photos of herself before she had the injections dissolved.

