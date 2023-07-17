Blac Chyna Celebrates 10 Months Sober: 'Healing My Mind, Body and Soul'

Blac Chyna is celebrating a milestone in her sobriety journey.

On Friday, the model and former reality star posted an Instagram video smiling along to the song “Inner Light” by Elderbrook and Bob Moses.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” she said. “My Inner light 😇”

In the comments, Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — received a ton of praise from her followers about the milestone and how good she looks.

“You are glowing! So happy for you ❤️,” one person wrote while another commented, “She looks so healthy and pretty ✨✨ that life style change shows ♥️”

Chyna has been vocal in recent months about going through a transformational period in her life, telling PEOPLE back in April what sparked the change.

"Honestly, it just came over me. It came over me," she explained. "For the last seven months, I told myself, I'm gonna focus on three things, so I put in my mindset: workout, sobriety and the Bible. That's it."

In addition to her sobriety, the former Rob & Chyna star has also been documenting her experience getting many of her cosmetic procedures reversed.

Chyna told her 17.2 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out." She also noted she also was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

The Real Blac Chyna star also documented the removal of her face fillers in March.

"I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough," Chyna narrated. "It all has to come out, it's as simple as that."

When asked what inspired this journey, Chyna explained: "First of all, I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean.”

