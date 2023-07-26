Blac Chyna is feeling better than ever after making her physical and spiritual transformation.

The model and former reality star, 35, spoke to PageSix Style about her recent “life-changing” journey, publicly sharing her experience getting sober, dissolving her facial fillers, removing her butt and breast implants, focusing on clean eating and staying in the gym.

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” she told the outlet. “When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline.”

Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — said she’s been “very successful” in her journey so far and continues to “improve by the day.” When asked whether she feels “hotter” in her new skin, the reality star quipped, “Hotter isn’t even the word!”

“Refreshed and superior is what I would say,” she added. “This is the best I’ve felt my whole life. My confidence is through the roof, and I’m loving the woman I’m becoming.”

Blac Chyna before and after removing her facial fillers. Arnold Turner/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty

Earlier this month, Chyna celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey by posting an Instagram video smiling along to the song “Inner Light” by Elderbrook and Bob Moses.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” she said. “My Inner light 😇”

In addition to her sobriety, the former Rob & Chyna star has also been documenting her experience getting many of her cosmetic procedures reversed.

Chyna told her 17.2 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out." She also noted she also was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

The Real Blac Chyna star also shared the removal of her face fillers in March.

"I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough," Chyna said at the time. "It all has to come out, it's as simple as that."

When asked what inspired this journey, Chyna explained: "First of all, I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean.”

