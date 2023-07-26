Blac Chyna Says Her Body Transformation Took 'A Lot of Discipline': 'Best I’ve Felt My Whole Life'

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” the model and former reality star said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Angela RenÃ©e White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Blac Chyna is feeling better than ever after making her physical and spiritual transformation.

The model and former reality star, 35, spoke to PageSix Style about her recent “life-changing” journey, publicly sharing her experience getting sober, dissolving her facial fillers, removing her butt and breast implants, focusing on clean eating and staying in the gym.

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” she told the outlet. “When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline.”

Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — said she’s been “very successful” in her journey so far and continues to “improve by the day.” When asked whether she feels “hotter” in her new skin, the reality star quipped, “Hotter isn’t even the word!” 

“Refreshed and superior is what I would say,” she added. “This is the best I’ve felt my whole life. My confidence is through the roof, and I’m loving the woman I’m becoming.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blac Chyna making her public debut without fillers
Blac Chyna before and after removing her facial fillers. Arnold Turner/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty

Earlier this month, Chyna celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey by posting an Instagram video smiling along to the song “Inner Light” by Elderbrook and Bob Moses.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” she said. “My Inner light 😇”

In addition to her sobriety, the former Rob & Chyna star has also been documenting her experience getting many of her cosmetic procedures reversed.

Chyna told her 17.2 million followers, "As y'all know, I'm changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out." She also noted she also was on her way to "get my buttocks reduced and also my breasts."

The Real Blac Chyna star also shared  the removal of her face fillers in March.

"I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough," Chyna said at the time. "It all has to come out, it's as simple as that."

When asked what inspired this journey, Chyna explained: "First of all, I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. I'm on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean.”

Related Articles
UABâs first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
Couple Welcomes First Baby Born From Uterus Transplant Outside a Clinical Trial
Ari Lennox 7 months sober
Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months of Sobriety: 'Can't Imagine Going Back to How Things Were'
Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 1 Year Body Transformation
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares 1-Year Body Transformation: 'Progression > Perfection'
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Bobby Lee Says He Was 'So High and Drunk' on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' — But It Helped Him Get Sober
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 18 — What Young Athletes Should Know About Heart Health
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford Refutes False Rumors: 'I Do Not Have Cancer'
Jonnie Irwin 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Jonnie Irwin 'Embracing' Palliative Care amid Terminal Cancer: 'It’s Not This Doom and Gloom Operation'
In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona Is So Hot that People Are Suffering Burns After Falling on the Ground
Whitney Port Tom Rosenman instagram May 2023
Whitney Port Says She's Making Health a 'Priority' as Husband Is 'Worried' About Her Being 'Too Thin'
'Sister Wives' Star Tony Padron Reveals He Lost Nearly 100 Pounds in 10 Months.
'Sister Wives' Star Tony Padron Lost Nearly 100 Lbs. in 10 Months: 'The Key Is Consistency'
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Issa Rae Didn’t Think Her Body Was in 'Barbie Shape,' Talks Feeling 'Less Insecure' After Seeing Diverse Cast
MrBeastâs Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender amid Hormone Replacement Therapy
MrBeast’s Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Am a Woman! She/Her'
CARA DELEVINGNE sobriety elle
Cara Delevingne Says Finding Sobriety Has ‘Been Worth Every Second’: ‘I Am Stable. I’m Calmer’
Hoda Kotb,Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh In on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'
Adrian Williams for Peloton
Peloton’s Adrian Williams on Taking an 8-Week Break to Heal After Surgery: ‘I Did Nothing’ (Exclusive)
Pfizer pharmaceutical factory after a tornado damaged the facility
Pfizer Plant Damaged After North Carolina Tornado, 'Long-Term Shortages' of Medicine are Likely, Expert Says