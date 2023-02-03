I Tried Bite's Popular Toothpaste Tablets — Here Is My Honest Review

When stacked up against categories like skincare and makeup, dental care isn't exactly the most exciting sub-section of beauty. But, I’d be lying if I said the Bite Fresh Mint Toothpaste Bits weren’t one of the most interesting products I’ve come across this year.

As a beauty journalist, I’m always looking for ways to work and consume more sustainably, so the fact these bits are plastic-free and afford a somewhat waterless way to brush your teeth was appealing. Anything travel-friendly also gets a big tick in my books, so I was absolutely willing to give them a try.

But how do they measure up against more traditional methods? And most importantly, do they leave the teeth feeling clean and looking bright? Keep reading for all my thoughts.

How We Tested Bite Toothpaste Bits

Funnily enough, this review came around the same time I was embarking on an international trip, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to give the Bite Toothpaste Bits a go.

I used them in place of my regular toothpaste twice daily for the seven days I was abroad, chomping down on the bit before brushing as usual with a wet toothbrush. I used a manual toothbrush, but I don’t see why you couldn’t also sub in an electric one if that was your preference.

It might be worth pointing out I have standard, healthy teeth as well (no orthodontics, dentures, crowns, or other issues to report on).

The Results

After a week of consistent testing, I’m definitely a fan of the Bite Toothpaste Bits. I think they’re innovative, sustainably-minded and get the job done in terms of teeth cleaning. From a user experience perspective, I do prefer regular toothpaste, but that's just a matter of personal preference.

The "bit" is like a crumbly mint that disintegrates in the mouth, before turning into a light foam once you add a wet toothbrush. The foam is nowhere near as substantial as that of regular toothpaste, so in some cases I used two bits. The finished mouthfeel was clean – not super minty fresh – but definitely as if I had brushed. I will say, the sensation takes some getting used to, but after a few brushes, I adjusted.

What They're Good For

First and foremost, I think Bite’s Toothpaste Bits are pretty great from a sustainability standpoint: they contain less water than a toothpaste formulation, there’s no plastic tube, and the glass jar they come in is both recyclable and refillable. They’re made in the US, cutting down on transportation, and are also palm-oil free and vegan.

Pros:

Refillable glass container

Easy to travel with

Come in two varieties: "with fluoride" or without

You can purchase them as a subscription, which is not only cheaper but ensures you’ll never run out



What They're Not Good For

The only thing I'd point out here is that the experience isn't as nice as standard toothpaste. The "foam" they create is a little watery, while the mint flavor isn't as strong as I'd like. But my teeth did feel clean, so overall they got the job done.



What to Consider When Using Bite Toothpaste Bits

If you're thinking of trying out a toothpaste bit, here are some considerations:

Fluoride: Some people actually need fluoride in their daily dental routine, especially if your teeth are prone to cavities. Children ages six and up are recommended to include fluoride in their daily brushing to build strong teeth. The good news is that the Bite Toothpaste Bits come with fluoride or without, so you can choose accordingly. Speak with your dentist to determine whether or not fluoride should be in your regimen.

Flavor preference: For this review, I've been testing Fresh Mint, but Bite Bits also come in Mint Charcoal and Berry Twist.

Teeth whitening: The Toothpaste Bits do claim to naturally whiten the teeth thanks to calcium carbonate (a mild abrasive to polish the surface). However, they do not contain peroxide (the most common whitening agent) so the effects will be minimal.

Other ingredients: The toothpaste bits are pretty simple in terms of ingredients. There's menthol and peppermint for freshness, sodium bicarbonate to maintain pH balance and zinc citrate to prevent bad breath. To read up on all the ingredients, click here.

Longevity: The Bits come in either a one-month or four-month supply, which includes two Bits per day. If you’re using more than one to brush, you’ll go through them faster. Otherwise they last really well, pending you store them in a cool, dry spot.

Other Toothpaste Tablets to Consider

There are other toothpaste tablets on the market worth knowing before you make a call.

Unpaste Toothpaste Tablets: These are similar to Bite, coming in both a fluoride and fluoride free option. They also have a subtle cinnamon flavor.

By Humankind Toothpaste Tablets: These are affordable, come boosted with fluoride, and have been made alongside dentists for that professional-clean feeling. Flavor-wise, there’s mint and cinnamon.

Chomp Toothpaste Tablets: These whitening tablets are xylitol-free, so they’re even safe for pets. They don’t contain fluoride, but do combine calcium phosphate, silica, and peppermint to clean the teeth and gums.



Are Bite Toothpaste Bits Worth It?

Overall, I think the Bite Toothpaste Bits work really well. After each use, my teeth and gums felt clean, while my breath was nice and fresh. I don’t think they carry the same intense freshness as regular toothpaste, but if sustainability is important to you, it’s an easy swap (and one I think is worth trying).

I also love how easily transportable they are — you can pack a few bits for a weekend away, without the need to lug around an entire tub of toothpaste — a win in my book. While I don’t plan to ditch my regular brushing routine for good, I’ll definitely reach for these bits from time to time.