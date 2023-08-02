This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now

It’s racked up more than 14,400 five-star ratings

Published on August 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re still hauling out a mop and bucket to clean sticky messes on your floors, consider grabbing this customer-loved steam mop while it’s on sale.

Amazon slashed the price of the Bissell Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop to $73, its cheapest price in weeks. The cleaning gadget heats up water in just 30 seconds to sanitize tile, granite, linoleum, hardwood, and other sealed floors — without the use of harsh chemicals. Depending on the mess, you can choose between two heat settings: low and high. 

Bissell Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop, $73 (Save $30)

Bissell 1806 PowerFresh Deluxe Scrubbing & Sanitizing Steam Mop

Amazon

It comes with a washable soft mop pad and a washable scrubby mop pad, both of which have a 12-inch width for a wide cleaning path. According to the product description, it also comes with a couple of the brand’s scent discs that you can insert into the built-in tray to create a fresh scent as you clean. 

The steam mop has a 25-inch cord, so you can cover a lot of ground before finding another power outlet. Plus, it has swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight corners. 

To tackle stubborn messes and grimy grout, you can detach the head by pressing on the pedal, and use what the brand calls the SpotBoost Brush. 

More than 14,400 customers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with one shopper writing, “For the first time in years, the floors feel clean.” They also shared, “The steam blasts away dirt, and the dirty mop heads go in the wash when I am done.” 

One shopper raved, “This is deceptively light and easy to maneuver, but does a great job cleaning.” And another customer wrote, “It stands up on its own when not in use (no need to lean it on something), and [has] sufficient water storage.” They also added, “It sanitizes floors without chemicals, and when I’m through the floors feel really clean. No streaks.” 

Ready for sparkly clean floors? Head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop while it’s 29 percent off. 

