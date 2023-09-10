Lifestyle Home This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is a ‘Powerhouse’ for ‘Stubborn Stains’ — and It’s on Sale “This little machine worked wonders” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon If you’re in the market for a cleaning gadget that tackles tough stains on carpets and area rugs, now’s a good time to invest in a portable carpet cleaner that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by. The beloved Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner is currently on sale at Amazon. The machine scrubs and sucks up pet accidents, spills, dirt, and stains from carpets, upholstery, rugs, and car interiors. To use it, fill the 96-ounce tank with water and a cleaning solution, then use the brush to spot clean. Its 5-foot hose offers plenty of reach to get into tight corners with ease. Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $150 (Save 14%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $175 $150 The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed It has a compact design with a top handle, making it easy to use throughout the house and store when not in use. Plus, the 20-foot power cord means you won’t be restricted to working on just the areas near outlets. The carpet cleaner comes with several attachments and accessories, including a tough stain tool that’s designed to remove pet messes and a stain trapper tool that keeps liquid messes inside the attachment. You’ll also receive two trial-size bottles of the brand’s Pet Pro OXU Urine Eliminator, which are designed for pet odors and stains. The 9 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Over in the review section, more than 8,900 customers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating. Users call it a “powerhouse” and a “game changer” for “stubborn stains” thanks to its “excellent suction.” One shopper, who shared before and after pics of their carpet, enthused, “My pup’s medication gave him the worst accidents. This little machine worked wonders.” Another pet parent, who called the machine a “life saver,” shared, “This works like a charm; you would never know a single accident has happened on my carpet.” They also added that the machine is “easy to use.” Other shoppers appreciated the fact that it’s “lightweight,” with one writing, “It is easy to maneuver and carry around, allowing me to clean different areas of my home with ease.” There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon and grab the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner while it’s marked down. More Carpet Cleaner Deals Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $110 (Save 11%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $124 $110 Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $100 (Save 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $100 Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $140 (Save 7%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $140 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This ‘Amazingly Cozy’ Comforter Set with 17,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $27 at Amazon Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Trending Fall Loungewear — These Are All Under $45 Ugg Slippers and Boots Are Already Making Their Seasonal Return — and They're Secretly on Sale Starting at $60