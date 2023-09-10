This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is a ‘Powerhouse’ for ‘Stubborn Stains’ — and It’s on Sale

“This little machine worked wonders”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Published on September 10, 2023
Published on September 10, 2023 06:30AM EDT

If you’re in the market for a cleaning gadget that tackles tough stains on carpets and area rugs, now’s a good time to invest in a portable carpet cleaner that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by.

The beloved Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner is currently on sale at Amazon. The machine scrubs and sucks up pet accidents, spills, dirt, and stains from carpets, upholstery, rugs, and car interiors. To use it, fill the 96-ounce tank with water and a cleaning solution, then use the brush to spot clean. Its 5-foot hose offers plenty of reach to get into tight corners with ease. 

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $150 (Save 14%)

It has a compact design with a top handle, making it easy to use throughout the house and store when not in use. Plus, the 20-foot power cord means you won’t be restricted to working on just the areas near outlets. 

The carpet cleaner comes with several attachments and accessories, including a tough stain tool that’s designed to remove pet messes and a stain trapper tool that keeps liquid messes inside the attachment. You’ll also receive two trial-size bottles of the brand’s Pet Pro OXU Urine Eliminator, which are designed for pet odors and stains. 

Over in the review section, more than 8,900 customers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating. Users call it a “powerhouse” and a “game changer” for “stubborn stains” thanks to its “excellent suction.” 

One shopper, who shared before and after pics of their carpet, enthused, “My pup’s medication gave him the worst accidents. This little machine worked wonders.” Another pet parent, who called the machine a “life saver,” shared, “This works like a charm; you would never know a single accident has happened on my carpet.” They also added that the machine is “easy to use.”

Other shoppers appreciated the fact that it’s “lightweight,” with one writing, “It is easy to maneuver and carry around, allowing me to clean different areas of my home with ease.”

There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon and grab the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner while it’s marked down. 

More Carpet Cleaner Deals 

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $110 (Save 11%)

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $100 (Save 17%)

Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $140 (Save 7%)

