Shoppers Swear by This Bissell Spin Mop for ‘Effortlessly’ Spotless Floors, and It’s on Sale for $99

“I own a cleaning business, and this is a life saver”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT

One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you want to save time and energy mopping your floors, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this spin mop to keep their homes spotless

Currently on sale for $99 at Amazon, the Bissell SpinWave Spin Mop has racked up more than 7,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it “lightweight” and “easy to maneuver.” The cleaning gadget has two rotating mop pads that readily scrub tile, laminate, linoleum, wood, and other sealed floors — with little effort on your end. 

It comes with two reusable scrubby microfiber pads to clean sticky messes. Four reusable soft-touch microfiber pads are also included to tackle everyday cleaning. Plus, it has a built-in spray trigger that lets you decide how much cleaning solution to use. The machine comes with two trial-size Bissell cleaning solutions, but you can shop a slew of formulas with different scents at Amazon. 

Bissell SpinWave Spin Mop, $99 (Save $14) 

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

Amazon

The spin mop has a low profile, so it can get to hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and along baseboards. And with swivel steering, it’s easy to maneuver around tight corners and obstacles. Another convenient feature is its removable water tank that’s easy to fill.

More than 1,100 customers left glowing reviews to go along with their perfect ratings. They rave that the “quiet” machine “leaves no streaks.” One shopper wrote, “I own a cleaning business, and this is a life saver! Does all the work for me,” and another customer with pets shared, “This effortlessly cleaned my house.”

A third shopper wrote, “It’s easy to use, cleans the floors in record time, and has saved my back. It’s ingenious.” Another reviewer raved, “The pads are gentle enough to use on any hard floor surface, yet they are tough on dirt and grime.” They also added, “The mop pads are machine washable, which saves me money in the long run by not having to constantly buy replacement pads.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell SpinWave Spin Mop while it’s on sale, then shop more floor cleaning devices below. 

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $35 (Save $5)

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

Amazon

JoyMoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $32 (Save $18)

Amazon JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $270 (Save $60)

Amazon BISSELL Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors and Area Rugs

Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert, $155 (Save $20)

Amazon Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert, 23159, Titanium With Electric Blue Accents

Amazon

Related Articles
