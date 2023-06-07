Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours

If you’re in the market for a reliable cleaning gadget for your home, here’s an exclusive sale you won’t want to miss.

As part of the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale, readers can take 20 percent off at Bissell. Whether you’re looking for a cordless vacuum to clean everyday messes, a steam mop to tackle sticky spills, or an air purifier to clean the air in your home, you can score savings on popular Bissell cleaning gadgets through Thursday, June 8.

To access the exclusive discount, add promo code PEOPLE20 at checkout. Keep in mind that bundles, on-sale items, and a handful of models are excluded from the promotion, so be sure the coupon applies to your top picks before checking out.

Instead of hauling out a bulky upright vacuum for everyday cleaning, consider picking up the Bissell CleanView Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s $49 off with our code. It’s lightweight, it's easy to maneuver, and it doesn’t have an annoying cord trailing behind. And it even has a swivel head that makes it easy to get around furniture and into corners.

Plus, it has strong suction power and picks up pet hair, dust, and debris on hard flooring as well as carpets, and you won’t have to worry about hair wrap thanks to its anti-tangle brush roll. Shoppers who have given the vacuum a five-star rating rave that it has “powerful suction” and it “maneuvers easily,” with at least one writing that it’s “great at picking up pet hair.”

Buy It! Bissell CleanView Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum, $197.75 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $247.19); bissell.com

Bissell PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals

If you want to make your hard floors sparkle, pick up the highly rated Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop, which is just $83 during the flash sale. The device heats up water in less than 30 seconds and eliminates 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs — without using chemicals. It comes with a microfiber soft pad, a microfiber scrub pad, a water cup, and two of the brand’s fragrance discs that you can add for a refreshing scent.

The steam mop has more than 1,500 perfect ratings on the site, with customers saying it’s “easy to use” and “works beautifully.”

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Scrubbing and Sanitizing Steam Mop, $82.39 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $102.99); bissell.com

PEOPLE readers can score even more savings during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale, a two-day shopping event filled with discounts from our favorite brands. Now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, there are special deals on plush bed pillows, cute swimsuits, and moisturizing skincare.

Time’s running out to save on must-have cleaning devices for your home, so head to Bissell’s site before the exclusive sale ends.

Buy It! Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Lightweight Pet Carpet Cleaner, $90.63 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $113.29); bissell.com

Buy It! Bissell Air280 Max Smart Air Purifier, $239.99 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $299.99); bissell.com

Buy It! Bissell Featherweight PowerBrush Vacuum, $39.99 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $49.99); bissell.com

