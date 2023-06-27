This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon

“I truly put almost no effort into cleaning with this thing”

Published on June 27, 2023

If your utility closet is overflowing with clunky vacuum cleaners, mildewy mops, and scratchy brooms, it might be time to invest in a sleeker replacement.

As the name suggests, this Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Vacuum and Steam Mop can function as two useful cleaning gadgets at once — all without sacrificing wow-worthy results. It’s earned a ton of positive feedback from Amazon shoppers, plus a best-seller status to boot. If you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for 30 percent off, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. And with Amazon Prime Day around the corner, this $55 discount is a rare find!

The device is designed to thoroughly clean all kinds of hard floors, from wood to ceramic to linoleum to stone. It starts by suctioning up dirt and debris, then sanitizes your floors by steam cleaning messes (and killing 99.9 percent of germs in the process, according to the brand). Even better, you can seamlessly switch between the gadget’s three cleaning modes — suction, steam, and high steam — with the digital touch controls to customize your cleaning routine.

Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Vacuum and Steam Mop, $129.99 (orig. $185.39); amazon.com

All you have to do is fill the liquid tank with the cleaning solution of your choice, and you’re in business. When vacuuming, the dry debris will be sucked into the attached dustbin and kept separate from the mopping liquid.

The cleaning kit includes one microfiber mop pad, one scrubby pad, and a detachable mop pad tray for easy application. The mop pads are machine-washable, so you can reuse them again and again while sparing your garbage can from endless paper sheets. 

More than 6,000 shoppers have given the “powerful” machine a perfect rating at Amazon. One reviewer called the device “super lightweight and easy to move around,” adding, “I truly put almost no effort into cleaning with this thing.” Another shopper with a “heavy-shedding pup” that “loves to track in outside dirt or grass” raved: “The floors are clean, shiny, [have] no pet hair, and it takes half the time of mopping.” 

A final user shared: “I am a mom of four under [the age of] 5. My house is almost all tile and the floors are always dirty. I always put off cleaning the floors since I literally had no time to sweep and then mop. Then I found this.” They continued: “I can vacuum and mop at the same time. It is so easy and saves me so much time and stress.” 

Give your utility closet a functional upgrade with the Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Vacuum and Steam Mop while it’s on sale at Amazon.

