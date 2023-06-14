This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today

“We have two dogs, and this does wonders keeping the tile clean”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Even the most powerful vacuum cleaner can’t tackle every type of mess. For sticky spills and embedded debris, you’ll want a steam mop. Luckily, a highly rated one is on sale at Amazon right now. 

The Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop is currently marked down to $97, which is even cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale way back in February. The steam mop is designed to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs on hard floors without harsh chemicals, cleaning away dust, dirt, debris, and even muddy paw prints from pets. All you have to do is add water to the device and wait 30 seconds for it to heat up. Depending on the job at hand, you can choose between two steam levels and two mop heads: a microfiber scrubby pad and a microfiber soft pad.

Amazon Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, $97 (orig. $144.19); amazon.com

The versatile gadget converts into a handheld steamer to clean above-floor messes. Plus, it comes with 13 attachments, including a grout tool, a fabric steamer, a window scraping tool, an extension hose, a flat scraping tool, and an angle tool designed to clean pet toys and carriers. In other words, you clean almost every area of your house, like ovens, microwaves, contours, windows, and pet beds.

More than 2,100 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “easy to use,” “easy to maneuver,” and “powerful.” One shopper wrote, “This busts through dirt and grime like nobody's business! My grout, kitchen, and bathrooms have never been so clean.” 

Even pet owners have given it their seal of approval. One shopper, who has three dogs, called it a “game changer,” saying, “[It] saved me so much time.” And another wrote, “We have two dogs, and this does wonders keeping the tile clean.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop before the deal disappears. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Tout
These Father’s Day Gifts from Amazon Will Arrive by June 18, and They’re All Under $50
Prime Members-Only Father's Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day
Olivia Wilde Sydney Sweeney overalls
Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart
Related Articles
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Cooling Pillows Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’
ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum Tout
This ‘Lightweight’ and ‘Maneuverable’ $700 Cordless Vacuum Is on Super Sale for $110 at Amazon
Tonulax Garden Lights Tout
These Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect Garden Bling,’ and They’re on Sale for Just $20 Right Now
Pool Floats Tout
16 Customer-Loved Pool Floats That’ll Arrive Before Summer Really Heats Up — Starting at $11
LG 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
The LG Portable Air Conditioner Shoppers Call a ‘Beast’ Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Today
Tommy Bahama Beach Chair Tout
Beachgoers Call This the ‘Most Comfortable and Practical’ Beach Chair, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Bath Towels Tout
This ‘Very Absorbent’ 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Is on Sale for Just $22 at Amazon Today
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
This Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Tout
Sales for This Best-Selling Levoit Air Purifier Have Jumped 3,000%+ on Amazon in the Past 24 Hours
Hilife Clothing Steamer Tout
This Clothing Steamer Is a ‘Magic Wand for Your Wardrobe,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $30 at Amazon
Dyson Vacuum Tout
This $950 Dyson Vacuum That ‘Actually Holds Up to Pet Hair’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Comfy Outdoor Chairs Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Summer — Up to 61% Off
PEFS: Tempur-Pedic tout
The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress That 'Forms to Your Body' Is Back to Its Lowest Price Ever Thanks to Our Code
levis shorts tout
These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now
PEFS: Main Roundup Collage Tout
The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Almost Over! Save at Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and Others for 12 More Hours