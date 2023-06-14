This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today

Even the most powerful vacuum cleaner can’t tackle every type of mess. For sticky spills and embedded debris, you’ll want a steam mop. Luckily, a highly rated one is on sale at Amazon right now.

The Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop is currently marked down to $97, which is even cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale way back in February. The steam mop is designed to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs on hard floors without harsh chemicals, cleaning away dust, dirt, debris, and even muddy paw prints from pets. All you have to do is add water to the device and wait 30 seconds for it to heat up. Depending on the job at hand, you can choose between two steam levels and two mop heads: a microfiber scrubby pad and a microfiber soft pad.

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, $97 (orig. $144.19); amazon.com

The versatile gadget converts into a handheld steamer to clean above-floor messes. Plus, it comes with 13 attachments, including a grout tool, a fabric steamer, a window scraping tool, an extension hose, a flat scraping tool, and an angle tool designed to clean pet toys and carriers. In other words, you clean almost every area of your house, like ovens, microwaves, contours, windows, and pet beds.

More than 2,100 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “easy to use,” “easy to maneuver,” and “powerful.” One shopper wrote, “This busts through dirt and grime like nobody's business! My grout, kitchen, and bathrooms have never been so clean.”

Even pet owners have given it their seal of approval. One shopper, who has three dogs, called it a “game changer,” saying, “[It] saved me so much time.” And another wrote, “We have two dogs, and this does wonders keeping the tile clean.”

