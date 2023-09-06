Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is ‘Perfect for Pet Owners’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Without the proper gadget, cleaning your floors can quickly become tedious — think repeatedly vacuuming over the same spot or removing pet hair from the brush roll. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable vacuum that makes the chore so much easier. And it’s on sale right now.

The Bissell Turbo Rewind Pet Vacuum, which is currently $50 off, is equipped with strong suction power to pick up dust, crumbs, hair, and dirt from hard floors, carpets, and area rugs. Plus, its brush roll is designed to prevent pet (and human) hair from getting caught in it.

Bissell Turbo Rewind Pet Vacuum, $228 (Save $50)

Amazon

Thanks to swivel steering, the vacuum is a breeze to navigate around furniture and corners. It also has LED headlights to create a clear cleaning path. Additionally, it comes with a 27-foot cord that offers plenty of reach. Even better, it automatically rewinds, so you don’t have to spend time doing it manually.

The machine has a sealed allergen system that traps allergens and dust. And it has a Febreze filter, giving you the option to leave a fresh scent in the air as you clean. When the dust tank is full, simply remove it from the machine and press a button to empty it out.

To tackle above-floor messes, it comes with several attachments that you can add onto the hose. That includes a Pet TurboEraser Tool and a Pet Brush that both help remove pet hair from pet beds and upholstery, as well as a Crevice Tool with LED lights to clean tight hard-to-reach areas.

More than 3,400 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling out its “powerful suction” in reviews. One shopper shared, “This is the best vacuum I have ever found for pet hair — say goodbye to clogging!” And another wrote that it’s “perfect for pet owners.”

Other shoppers prefer this vacuum over ones from pricer brands, with one reviewer writing, “I was astonished at how the Bissell picked up a ton of hair and dirt left behind by the Dyson.”

Some call out that it’s lightweight, and one shopper raved: “It maneuvers great around my couches and coffee table. I didn't have to unplug it and move to another outlet to go down my hallway.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell Turbo Rewind Pet Vacuum while it’s 18 percent off.

More Upright Vacuum Deals at Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Vacuum, $179 (Save 19%)

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Kenmore Upright Vacuum, $160 with Coupon (Save $40)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

