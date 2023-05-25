This Vacuum with ‘Top-Notch Suction’ Is on Sale for Its Cheapest Price Ever This Memorial Day

“This vacuum cleaner puts my Dyson to shame!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on May 25, 2023 06:00 AM

If you’re in the market for a powerful cleaning gadget to keep your floors spotless, here’s a deal that should be on your radar. 

Amazon’s major Memorial Day weekend sale includes a discount on the Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner that brings it down to $135 — its lowest price ever on the site. The upright vacuum is equipped with strong suction to clean pet hair, dust, and crumbs from hard floors. Its brush roll, which has soft bristles that prevent debris from scattering, easily tackles embedded dirt in carpets. And with swivel steering, the vacuum is a breeze to maneuver around tight corners and furniture. 

Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner, $135.09 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com

You can also use the multifunctional cleaning gadget for above-floor messes. It has a built-in extension wand to clean dusty windowsills and cobwebbed ceiling fans. And it comes with a pet tool to target stubborn pet hair in upholstered furniture and stairs. 

Other convenient features worth calling out? Its 27-foot cord wraps up on its own — all you have to do is push a button. Plus, the vacuum has a large dust bin, so you can clean for a long time before it fills up. Oh, and the dust bin also has a button that makes it easy to empty out the debris. 

More than 800 shoppers have given the “powerhouse” vacuum a five-star rating, calling out its “top-notch suction” and “great maneuverability.” One customer shared, “The vacuum is excellent at picking up pet hair and litter,” and another shopper wrote, “It picks up dirt that you didn’t even realize was there.” Several shoppers call it “lightweight,” with a couple reviewers saying it’s “easy to move around.”

Others say they prefer it to pricier brands, with one customer writing, “This vacuum cleaner puts my Dyson to shame!” They also added, “The first time I vacuumed with it, I was amazed at what was in the canister even though I had just vacuumed with my Dyson.”

To maintain clean floors at home, head to Amazon to shop the Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends!

