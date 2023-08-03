This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, a powerful upright vacuum is a must. Luckily, this Bissell vacuum that pet parents swear by is on sale at Amazon.

Right now, you can score savings on the Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum. The upright vacuum has strong suction and a brush roll that’s designed to tackle stubborn messes and embedded pet hair. The brush roll also has soft bristles that help prevent debris (think pet food and crumbs) from scattering across carpet and hard floors.

The lightweight vacuum has swivel steering, which makes it easy to maneuver around corners and furniture. It also has a 27-foot cord that provides plenty of reach as you clean. Plus, the cord automatically rewinds, saving time.

Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum, $145 (Save $30)

Amazon

The device also converts into a handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to target specific messes. Use the Pet TurboEraser Tool to clean pet hair off stairs and upholstery. For dusty baseboards and window sills, opt for the dusting brush. And to clean tight corners and between couch cushions, use the crevice tool. Even better, the quick-release extension wand makes it a breeze to reach hard-to-reach places like ceiling fans and the top shelf of a bookcase.

Another convenient feature worth noting is the large dirt tank, which can hold a lot of debris. When it’s full, it can be emptied by simply pushing the button.

More than 1,100 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, raving that it has “excellent suction.” One shopper with two cats shared, “It’s very lightweight, extremely easy to put together, glides like [a] knife through butter, and the suction is insane.” They also added, “My jaw dropped when I saw just how much I had accumulated by the time I finished.” And another reviewer said it’s “a must-have if pet hair is an issue.”

A third customer wrote, “I vacuumed up the same area that I had vacuumed with my old vacuum just the previous day, and the amount of dirt and dust that this amazing thing picked up has me both astonished and excited.” They also added, “My carpet looks so clean.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum while it’s on sale.

