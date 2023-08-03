This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“The amount of dirt and dust that this amazing thing picked up has me both astonished and excited”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

When it comes to thoroughly cleaning your floors, a powerful upright vacuum is a must. Luckily, this Bissell vacuum that pet parents swear by is on sale at Amazon. 

Right now, you can score savings on the Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum. The upright vacuum has strong suction and a brush roll that’s designed to tackle stubborn messes and embedded pet hair. The brush roll also has soft bristles that help prevent debris (think pet food and crumbs) from scattering across carpet and hard floors.

The lightweight vacuum has swivel steering, which makes it easy to maneuver around corners and furniture. It also has a 27-foot cord that provides plenty of reach as you clean. Plus, the cord automatically rewinds, saving time. 

Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum, $145 (Save $30)

Amazon Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

The device also converts into a handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to target specific messes. Use the Pet TurboEraser Tool to clean pet hair off stairs and upholstery. For dusty baseboards and window sills, opt for the dusting brush. And to clean tight corners and between couch cushions, use the crevice tool. Even better, the quick-release extension wand makes it a breeze to reach hard-to-reach places like ceiling fans and the top shelf of a bookcase.   

Another convenient feature worth noting is the large dirt tank, which can hold a lot of debris. When it’s full, it can be emptied by simply pushing the button. 

More than 1,100 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, raving that it has “excellent suction.” One shopper with two cats shared, “It’s very lightweight, extremely easy to put together, glides like [a] knife through butter, and the suction is insane.” They also added, “My jaw dropped when I saw just how much I had accumulated by the time I finished.” And another reviewer said it’s “a must-have if pet hair is an issue.”

A third customer wrote, “I vacuumed up the same area that I had vacuumed with my old vacuum just the previous day, and the amount of dirt and dust that this amazing thing picked up has me both astonished and excited.” They also added, “My carpet looks so clean.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum while it’s on sale. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Amazon Clothing Steamer Tout
This Handheld Clothing Steamer That ‘Gets Wrinkles Out Like Magic’ Is Topping Amazon’s Charts
kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner; meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon's Veja Sneakers Are Quietly on Sale, but Only for 48 More Hours
Related Articles
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Tout
The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7
Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Macys Big Home Sale Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Collage featuring the Bukfen Under Sink Organizer Tout housing bath and home cleaning essentials.
Thousands of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Handy’ Cabinet Organizer That’s Under $30 at Amazon
Bedsure bed pillows tout
These Are the ‘Goldilocks’ of Pillows, According to Shoppers — and They’re Just $15 Apiece Today at Amazon
Amazon Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score 50% Off This Cooling Mattress Pad That ‘Feels Luxurious’
Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Cleaning for Fun’ with This Colorful Cordless Vacuum — and It’s $100 Today
Neutral Rugs Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Neutral Rugs for an Easy Home Refresh, and Our 8 Favorites Are Under $100
Steam Cleaner Tout
Even Professional Cleaners Are Saving ‘Tons of Scrubbing Time’ with This Steam Cleaner That’s 74% Off at Amazon
HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber tout
This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon