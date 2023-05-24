Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park

A bison calf is dead after a Yellowstone National Park visitor allegedly "disturbed" the animal, the park said in a news release.

Yellowstone National Park said the incident happened on May 20 when a man in his 40-50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley, located on the park's northeast corner.

The visitor helped push a calf that had gotten separated from its mother up and out of the Lamar River and onto the roadway, where the animal approached cars and people, "causing a hazardous situation," according to the park.

The deed ended up causing the calf's herd to reject and abandon the baby animal despite efforts by park rangers to "repeatedly reunite" the calf with its herd. The park said "interference by people" could cause wildlife to "reject their offspring."

After efforts to reunite the calf with its herd failed, the park officials euthanized the baby animal because it was too young to live independently, according to Yellowstone National Park.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the park said in the release, adding the park's regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

"Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death," the release continued. "The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules."

Yellowstone National Park said the incident is currently under investigation and asked that anyone with information on the visitor who disturbed the calf call the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or email them at YELL_Tip@nps.gov.

Several unfortunate run-ins between park visitors and bison have occurred at Yellowstone National Park over the past few years.

Last year, a bison at Yellowstone National Park gored a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman when she "inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead. This caused the bull bison to charge" near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake.

Another Ohio woman was tossed "10 feet into the air" by a bison after she approached it as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin.