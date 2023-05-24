Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," Yellowstone National Park said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 24, 2023 02:15 PM
Baby Bilson Killed
Photo:

Hellen Jack/NPS

A bison calf is dead after a Yellowstone National Park visitor allegedly "disturbed" the animal, the park said in a news release.

Yellowstone National Park said the incident happened on May 20 when a man in his 40-50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley, located on the park's northeast corner.

The visitor helped push a calf that had gotten separated from its mother up and out of the Lamar River and onto the roadway, where the animal approached cars and people, "causing a hazardous situation," according to the park.

The deed ended up causing the calf's herd to reject and abandon the baby animal despite efforts by park rangers to "repeatedly reunite" the calf with its herd. The park said "interference by people" could cause wildlife to "reject their offspring."

After efforts to reunite the calf with its herd failed, the park officials euthanized the baby animal because it was too young to live independently, according to Yellowstone National Park.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the park said in the release, adding the park's regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

"Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death," the release continued. "The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules."

Yellowstone National Park said the incident is currently under investigation and asked that anyone with information on the visitor who disturbed the calf call the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or email them at YELL_Tip@nps.gov.

Several unfortunate run-ins between park visitors and bison have occurred at Yellowstone National Park over the past few years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last year, a bison at Yellowstone National Park gored a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman when she "inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead. This caused the bull bison to charge" near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake.

Another Ohio woman was tossed "10 feet into the air" by a bison after she approached it as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin.

Related Articles
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
paris hilton dog death
Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'
Injured Sea Turtle Saved by 3D Printing
Sea Turtle with 3D-Printed Shell Piece Continues to Thrive Years After Innovative Procedure
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
Zac Gallen
MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw
Grandma Joy's Road Trip
Grandma and Grandson Who Overcame Estrangement Complete 7-Year Journey to Visit Every National Park
An Orca encroaches upon the sailing boat during the hour long attack
Pod of Orcas Attack Couple's Yacht Midway Through Sailing Training Course in Morocco
Chris Hemsworth
Endangered Tasmanian Devil Released into Wild by Chris Hemsworth Gives Birth to Triplets
The dog being rescued by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team. See SWNS story SWLNrescue. A mountain rescue team saved an unlikely casualty at the weekend - a tired dog which refused to walk back down England's highest peak. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday (May 13) after a pooch was 'injured and exhausted' and was refusing to move. Mountain rescue team members started to climb towards Esk Hause in the Lake District and the dog's owners were encouraged to descend towards them. The KMRT then met the dog and its owners at Grains Gill and the large dog was carried down the 3209 ft (978m) mountain on a stretcher.
Exhausted Dog Rescued from Mountain After Reaching the Top and Refusing to Leave
Donatello the Shelter Dog
Pit Bull Overlooked by Adopters for 4 Years Is Still Hoping to Find a Best Friend and New Home
Male lion lying in grass looking at camera
One of the World's Oldest Lions Among 11 Wild Cats Killed by Herders
nikki the german shepherd rescued with stuffed animal/ pet post
German Shepherd Spotted Alone in the Rain Clutching Stuffed Animal Is Rescued with Her Toy
zoo elephant rescue and relocation Katie Bryden-World Animal Protection
Elephant Isolated in Captivity for 35 Years Makes Friends Instantly at New Sanctuary Home