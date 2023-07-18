Bishop O.C. Allen and Rashad Burgess Renew Vows in Extravagant Ceremony: ‘The Power of Love’ (Exclusive)

Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III and Rashad Burgess tied the knot — again!

Trailblazers in the world of LGBTQI+ churches, the pair renewed their vows on Sunday with their children, Joshua, 11, and Caylee, 10, by their side. Their 600 guests gathered at luxury hotel The Whitley in Atlanta to celebrate 20 years since Allen and Burgess committed to one another in a “private sunrise ceremony” by the ocean — before the same-sex marriage was legal.

“It meant the world for us to finally bring all our family and friends together after 20 years of marriage to celebrate love,” Allen tells PEOPLE exclusively. “In a world with so much division, we seek to be the bridge that brings people together through the power of love.”

Jeremiah Drummond

Allen is Senior Pastor and founder of Vision Cathedral of Atlanta and CEO of iElevate+TV, and Burgess is Vice-President for Advancing Health and Black Equity Gilead Sciences Inc. The two met in 1999 and reconnected shortly before getting married three years later.

In 2005, they opened their church together with the goal that as Black members of the LGBTQ+ community, they would create a space where people could worship safely and where everyone felt accepted — something many could not find anywhere else, Allen told Today in February.

“When people of color, Black people couldn’t find solace in white LGBTQ spaces, we created our own," Allen told Today.com about the church's mission. "We created our own of everything, whether it was our own fraternities and sororities, our own institutions, our own churches.”

Jeremiah Drummond

The couple's wedding celebration was stunning and elegant, as guests showered the aisle with white rose petals as the pair walked to a stage where they said 'I do.'

Judge Glenda Hatchett — former star of Judge Hatchett and close friend of the grooms – officiated the ceremony, where they shared their personal vows and exchanged new David Yurman rings.

“We were both excited and emotional, especially when they opened the doors to the ceremony, and we saw all of our family and friends there to celebrate our 20 years of marriage,” Allen says.

Jeremiah Drummond

The men dressed in specially curated tuxedos by Octavius Terry, which fit their glamorous theme in “gold with white as a signature nod to royalty.”

They also requested their guests dress in “all-white haute couture,” which went along with the white trees and flowers accented by shades of green and pink.

The reception was held in two ornate ballrooms of the hotel, where guests, such as Miss Lawrence, Elliott Cooper and Judge Mathis Jr. were met with gold tables adorned with white candles, white and gold flowers and rose petals by Melanated Millennials with Aryn Olivia Designs.

Jeremiah Drummond

“Our family was taken to a family VIP reception with a plated dinner and our guests taken to another ballroom with candlelit decor serenaded by a live band, singers and DJ,” Allen reveals, adding that “each room was exquisitely designed to convey class and elegance.”

The family savored an assortment of Asian cuisine, while the other attendees enjoyed “light Hors D'oeuvres with several bars.” The green, white and gold four-tiered wedding cake — with the top tier appearing to float — was designed by Sweet Lois Confections.

The happy couple tells PEOPLE there is so much they love about each other, and this day was a testament to that. What he loves most, Allen says, is “our humor.”

Jeremiah Drummond

“We laugh a lot and always make sure we’re having fun on our journey together.”

As for the secret to 20 years of marriage, communication, support and unconditional love is the basis of a healthy relationship, Allen explains.

“We never got in the way of each other’s success because we always believe that we can be better versions of ourselves because we are in each other’s lives.”

