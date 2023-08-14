Lifestyle Fashion The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in them By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 05:10PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BACKGRID; Elder Ordonez/ SplashNews.com; Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Your social media feed might already be flooded with fall fashion, but summer isn’t over yet, and you still have more than a few weeks left to wear shorts, skirts, and this celebrity-worn sandal brand that just went on sale. More than 80 pairs of Birkenstock sandals are marked down right now at discount retailer Gilt. The popular brand has been seen on the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid, as well as Margot Robbie in the blockbuster hit Barbie. Similar styles to theirs, like the iconic Arizona Sandals, including metallic and Birko-Flor versions are going for as little as $80 for a limited time. The prices are certainly exclusive, but accessing the deals isn’t — just create a free account on Gilt’s website in order to shop. Plus, here’s a little fashion tip: Birkenstocks can be a year-round shoe when worn with the right socks. So you might not have to put away your new pair as soon as you think. Birkenstocks on Sale at Gilt Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $120) Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Metallic Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140) Birkenstock Arizona BS Oiled Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $120) Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125) Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $80 (Save $40) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $120 $80 If you saw an A-lister wearing a pair of Birkenstocks, it wouldn’t be a big leap to guess that they’re wearing the Arizona Sandals — and that’s because celebrities are always spotted wearing them. This pair that’s 33 percent off is a good basic to have at your hands since its contoured footbed is comfortable, its dark blue straps are a no-frills color (more versatility), and the rubber sole will prevent you from that terrifying slip-and-slide sensation that comes with a normal pair of thongs. Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Metallic Leather Sandal, $110 (Save 21%) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $140 $110 Been wanting to bond with the Barbiecore-wearers, but not ready to fully commit to bright pink styles? The rose gold hue of these Arizona metallic sandals, can help you bridge the gap. The on-sale sandals have captivating copper leather straps and rose gold hardware that are both trendy and fun. Birkenstock Arizona BS Oiled Leather Sandal, $100 (Save $25) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $125 $100 While the sale doesn’t end until Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m. EST, Birkenstock sandals never stay put for long. Head below to shop more sandals on sale at Gilt now. Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 27%) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $110 $80 Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save $30) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $110 $80 Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $90 (Save $20) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $110 $90 Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 33%) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $120 $80 Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $100 (Save 20%) GILT Buy on Gilt.com $125 $100 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home he decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Lightning Deal Alert: This Cooling Pillow That 'Feels Like Magic' Is Just $18 at Amazon This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — Up to 51% Off