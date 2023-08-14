The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale

Your social media feed might already be flooded with fall fashion, but summer isn’t over yet, and you still have more than a few weeks left to wear shorts, skirts, and this celebrity-worn sandal brand that just went on sale.

More than 80 pairs of Birkenstock sandals are marked down right now at discount retailer Gilt. The popular brand has been seen on the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid, as well as Margot Robbie in the blockbuster hit Barbie. Similar styles to theirs, like the iconic Arizona Sandals, including metallic and Birko-Flor versions are going for as little as $80 for a limited time. The prices are certainly exclusive, but accessing the deals isn’t — just create a free account on Gilt’s website in order to shop.

Plus, here’s a little fashion tip: Birkenstocks can be a year-round shoe when worn with the right socks. So you might not have to put away your new pair as soon as you think.

Birkenstocks on Sale at Gilt

Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $80 (Save $40)

GILT

If you saw an A-lister wearing a pair of Birkenstocks, it wouldn’t be a big leap to guess that they’re wearing the Arizona Sandals — and that’s because celebrities are always spotted wearing them. This pair that’s 33 percent off is a good basic to have at your hands since its contoured footbed is comfortable, its dark blue straps are a no-frills color (more versatility), and the rubber sole will prevent you from that terrifying slip-and-slide sensation that comes with a normal pair of thongs.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Metallic Leather Sandal, $110 (Save 21%)

GILT

Been wanting to bond with the Barbiecore-wearers, but not ready to fully commit to bright pink styles? The rose gold hue of these Arizona metallic sandals, can help you bridge the gap. The on-sale sandals have captivating copper leather straps and rose gold hardware that are both trendy and fun.

Birkenstock Arizona BS Oiled Leather Sandal, $100 (Save $25)

GILT

While the sale doesn’t end until Sunday, August 27 at 4 p.m. EST, Birkenstock sandals never stay put for long. Head below to shop more sandals on sale at Gilt now.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 27%)

GILT

Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save $30)

GILT

Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $90 (Save $20)

GILT

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 33%)

GILT

Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $100 (Save 20%)

GILT

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home he decor and more.

