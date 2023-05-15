Lifestyle Fashion This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60 But only for a few days By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on May 15, 2023 05:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect While it’s hard to say goodbye to fuzzy socks and toasty boots, we’re ready to enter our summer sandals era. And this year, we’re turning to the brand that celebs wear on repeat — Birkenstocks. Birkenstock sandals have all been around the town, worn by Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid. While Birkenstocks generally cost upward of $110, many styles are marked down right now at discount retailer Rue La La. And by many, we mean over 100 Birkenstock styles, including the classic Arizona seen on Witherspoon and Holmes, along with a pair of the slip-on Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow shoes, and more, are on sale starting at just $60.While other sites might require multiple steps to gain access to the sale, Rue La La just requires one: Create a free account with your email address. Then, you can stock up on Birkenstocks while they're marked down now until May 19 at 11 a.m. Shop Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

The Classic Arizona Sandals are a classic for a reason: They have a distinguishable contoured cork footbed and double-buckle design. Plus, they're casual enough to wear with shorts but nice enough to wear with dresses. This so-blue-it’s-almost-black pair is currently 25 percent off, but other styles, like this sparkly pair and these white ones, have can’t-skip prices, too. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com While the Arizona style might be more widely-worn, that’s no reason to quickly gloss over these $60 Madrid ones. They have many of the same distinct features, but most obviously, they only have one single buckle, as opposed to the traditional two. Need more convincing? Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn them. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com We know it’s hard to give up your boots, but with a stylish, new pair of sandals, you’ll soon forget all about them — especially when the prices are this epic. Keep scrolling to shop more Birkenstock sandals before the sale ends on May 19. Rue La La Buy It! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 