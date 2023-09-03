150 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Right Now, but Only for 48 More Hours

This weekend might mark the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn’t mean Birkenstock season is over.

Many buyers wear Birkenstock sandals well into fall, so if you waited all summer to upgrade your tried-and-true pair, now’s the time to invest in a new one, because 150 Birkenstock sandals are discounted at this Labor Day sale.

Rue La La slashed prices on dozens of popular picks, including various versions of the Birkenstock Arizona, a customer and celeb favorite. Prices start at just $80, but this Birkenstock sale ends on September 5 at 11 a.m. ET, so don’t wait around. Simply sign up with your email address to become a Rue La La member for free and gain access to these major markdowns and more discounts on celebrity-worn and designer brands daily.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale

No pair of Birkenstocks is as instantly recognizable as the Arizona sandal. You know the one: With double buckle straps, this Birkenstock style is iconic. It’s no surprise that countless celebrities have worn it over the years, with Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon all fans.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather

Rue La La

Right now, leather, suede, and metallic variations of the Birkenstock Arizona are all on sale, and many of them are going for just $80. For a sandal that typically costs over $100, this is a steep steal. Choose between a wide variety of colors like white, navy, black, brown, and tan.

Birkenstock Gizeh BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Sandal in Black Suede

Rue La La

The Birkenstock Gizeh is a lesser-known silhouette, but this thong style is not to be underestimated. It has the brand’s signature comfy cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot, and it’s available in just as many colors and fabrics as the Arizona — many of which are marked down at Rue La La right now.

Keep scrolling for more Labor Day deals on Birkenstock sandals. But hurry! You only have 48 more hours to shop before this Birkenstock sale ends.

Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Suede

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal in Navy

Rue La La

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather

Rue La La

