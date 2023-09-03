Lifestyle Fashion 150 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Right Now, but Only for 48 More Hours Prices start at $80 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BACKGRID; Elder Ordonez/ SplashNews.com; Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram This weekend might mark the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn’t mean Birkenstock season is over. Many buyers wear Birkenstock sandals well into fall, so if you waited all summer to upgrade your tried-and-true pair, now’s the time to invest in a new one, because 150 Birkenstock sandals are discounted at this Labor Day sale. Rue La La slashed prices on dozens of popular picks, including various versions of the Birkenstock Arizona, a customer and celeb favorite. Prices start at just $80, but this Birkenstock sale ends on September 5 at 11 a.m. ET, so don’t wait around. Simply sign up with your email address to become a Rue La La member for free and gain access to these major markdowns and more discounts on celebrity-worn and designer brands daily. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Suede, $99.99 (orig. $130) Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $120) Birkenstock Gizeh BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Sandal in Black Suede, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal in Navy, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now No pair of Birkenstocks is as instantly recognizable as the Arizona sandal. You know the one: With double buckle straps, this Birkenstock style is iconic. It’s no surprise that countless celebrities have worn it over the years, with Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon all fans. Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $120 $80 Right now, leather, suede, and metallic variations of the Birkenstock Arizona are all on sale, and many of them are going for just $80. For a sandal that typically costs over $100, this is a steep steal. Choose between a wide variety of colors like white, navy, black, brown, and tan. Birkenstock Gizeh BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Sandal in Black Suede Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $100 $80 The Birkenstock Gizeh is a lesser-known silhouette, but this thong style is not to be underestimated. It has the brand’s signature comfy cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot, and it’s available in just as many colors and fabrics as the Arizona — many of which are marked down at Rue La La right now. Keep scrolling for more Labor Day deals on Birkenstock sandals. But hurry! You only have 48 more hours to shop before this Birkenstock sale ends. Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Suede Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $130 $100 Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal in Navy Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $80 Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $100 $80 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Tiles, Tubs, and Showers Are ‘Much Cleaner’ Thanks to This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale at Amazon Helen Mirren’s Date Night Dress Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple, and Similar Styles Start at $26 We Found Dyson Vacuums, Levi’s Jeans, and Crocs Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet