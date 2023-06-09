Lifestyle Fashion The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are Under $100 at This Flash Sale Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and more celebrities are fans of Birkenstock By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect When it comes to seasonal fashion, boots are reserved for winter, sneakers are a top choice for fall, and sandals are the ultimate summer shoe. As we officially head into summer, there’s always one brand of sandals that celebrities wear on repeat: Birkenstocks. And right now, you can get a pair for as little as $80 thanks to a flash sale at Rue La La, a discount retailer that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account, and then you can get to shopping. But you’ll want to act fast, as popular styles, including the iconic Arizona sandals worn by Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, are included, and sizes are already going fast. If you’re looking for a comfy and stylish sandal you can wear every day this summer, add these discounted Birkenstock sandals to your cart before the savings end on June 13 at 11 a.m. ET. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125) Birkenstock Athens Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $130) Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Yao Balance Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color If there is a specific Birkenstock sandal Hollywood can’t get enough of, it’s the Arizona, which you can snap up for $30 off at Rue La La’s sale. The iconic shoe has been spotted on Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell, and it features a double-buckle silhouette that’s stylish and supportive and can be adjusted for a snug fit. The sandals have an ultra-soft footbed made of cork that cushions your feet, and they feature a high arch and open-toe box to maximize support. The slip-on style is ideal for getting ready quickly, making them a shoe you can wear every day this summer. Rue LaLa Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Speaking of summer shoe styles, flip-flops are the quintessential warm-weather silhouette. The Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal features a thong design and a single buckle. While most basic flip-flops can flop (literally) on support, these shoes have a suede-lined, natural cork footbed that molds and shapes to your feet. The sandals also have a deep heel cup and a roomy toe box, and they’re going for just $80 right now. Rue LaLa Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com You can even score a pair of Birkenstocks with three buckles on sale. The Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal has three adjustable straps that help your feet feel secure as you walk around. Featuring Birkenstock’s signature suede-lined natural cork footbed, the shoes maximize support as the footbed cushions your feet. They also have a high arch, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box. Plus, the bright yellow hue screams summer. Rue Lala Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100) Sandal season is officially here. If you’ve been eyeing popular Birkenstocks for some time now, read on for more summer-ready options to wear all season long before the savings end in a few days. Rue LaLa Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com Rue LaLa Buy It! Birkenstock Athens Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com Rue LaLa Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Yao Balance Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com