When it comes to seasonal fashion, boots are reserved for winter, sneakers are a top choice for fall, and sandals are the ultimate summer shoe. As we officially head into summer, there’s always one brand of sandals that celebrities wear on repeat: Birkenstocks.

And right now, you can get a pair for as little as $80 thanks to a flash sale at Rue La La, a discount retailer that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account, and then you can get to shopping. But you’ll want to act fast, as popular styles, including the iconic Arizona sandals worn by Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, are included, and sizes are already going fast.

If you’re looking for a comfy and stylish sandal you can wear every day this summer, add these discounted Birkenstock sandals to your cart before the savings end on June 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

If there is a specific Birkenstock sandal Hollywood can’t get enough of, it’s the Arizona, which you can snap up for $30 off at Rue La La’s sale. The iconic shoe has been spotted on Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell, and it features a double-buckle silhouette that’s stylish and supportive and can be adjusted for a snug fit. The sandals have an ultra-soft footbed made of cork that cushions your feet, and they feature a high arch and open-toe box to maximize support. The slip-on style is ideal for getting ready quickly, making them a shoe you can wear every day this summer.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Speaking of summer shoe styles, flip-flops are the quintessential warm-weather silhouette. The Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal features a thong design and a single buckle. While most basic flip-flops can flop (literally) on support, these shoes have a suede-lined, natural cork footbed that molds and shapes to your feet. The sandals also have a deep heel cup and a roomy toe box, and they’re going for just $80 right now.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

You can even score a pair of Birkenstocks with three buckles on sale. The Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal has three adjustable straps that help your feet feel secure as you walk around. Featuring Birkenstock’s signature suede-lined natural cork footbed, the shoes maximize support as the footbed cushions your feet. They also have a high arch, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box. Plus, the bright yellow hue screams summer.

Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)

Sandal season is officially here. If you’ve been eyeing popular Birkenstocks for some time now, read on for more summer-ready options to wear all season long before the savings end in a few days.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Athens Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Patent Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Yao Balance Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com



Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

