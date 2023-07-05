The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale

But hurry, you only have 48 more hours to shop

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

Summer is in full swing, and it’s never too late to stock up on comfy sandals — especially when you can get the brand Hollywood constantly wears at a major discount. If you’ve had your eye on Birkenstock sandals for some time, now’s the perfect chance to snag them, as this low-key site just put nearly 100 styles on sale.

The popular shoes are going for as little as $80 as Rue La La, a retailer that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. You’ll even find the Arizona Sandals, a.k.a. the iconic style worn by Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and more, for just $80 at this flash sale.

To unlock the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account at Rue La La using your email address. And you’ll definitely want to hurry, as sizes of customer-loved styles are going fast. If you missed out on July 4 discounts last weekend, add these on-sale Birkenstock sandals to your cart before the savings end on July 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

When it comes to Birkenstock sandals, there’s one style that Hollywood wears time and again: the Arizona Sandals. The sandals have two adjustable buckles that keeps your feet secure you as you walk, and they have a natural cork footbed that molds to your feet. To provide even more support, the shoes have a pronounced arch, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box. Plus, you can wear them with almost anything in your closet, from jean shorts to breezy dresses to wide-leg jeans.

Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal, $80

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birkibuc Narrow Sandal

Rue La La

Flip-flops are a summer essential, and Birkenstock’s Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals are 20 percent off today. The sandals are designed with a thong-style silhouette that’s both breathable and comfy, and the single strap can be adjusted for a custom fit. And the rubber sole has traction, so your feet will stay stable while walking.

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal (20% Off)

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

If you love the double buckle style of the Arizona Sandals but already have a pair, try the Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals, which come with thin straps in a slightly different (yet equally as stylish) silhouette. The sandals have two buckles and three straps, with the front one crossing over the big toe for added support. With Birkenstock’s signature suede-lined natural cork footbed, the sandals offer top-notch support to your feet, and they have a deep heel cup and high arch support for even more comfort. And they’re $20 off during Rue La La’s flash sale.

Score the Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals for Under $100

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

If you’ve missed out on July 4 Birkenstock deals, now’s the perfect time to stock up on popular styles while they’re still on sale at Rue La La. Shop our favorite Birkenstock sandals before the sale ends in two days.

Birkenstock Florida Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Florida Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver for $80

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

Take 33% Off the Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Classic Arizona Sandal

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown, $80

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal Brown

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $80 (20% Off)

Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Rue La La

Save 19% on the Birkenstock Gizeh Suede Sandal

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Suede Sandal

Rue La La

Snag the Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White for $90

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal White

Rue La La

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Tout
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Dining Furniture Tout
We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309
Amazon Prime Day Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Circulator Fan, Black
A Vornado Tower Fan That Shoppers Call ‘Freakishly Powerful’ Is Just $40 at Amazon Today
Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton’s Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is on Sale for $70 — but Only Until July 4
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Tout
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off
Four of the best comfortable heels on different color backgrounds.
The 14 Best Places to Buy the Most Comfortable Heels of 2023
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
Best Hoka Sneakers for Running, Walking, Strength Training, and Recovery
The Best Hoka Shoes for Just About Every Activity
PSW Spring Does This Exist
Our Editors' 8 Toughest Summer Style Questions, Solved by Our Resident Fashion Expert
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Dining Furniture Tout
We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
A pair of the best flip flops for women on a beach blanket at the beach.
13 Best Flip Flops for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
PSW Spring One Dress Five Events boat
One Dress, Five Summer Events
The Best Slip-on Shoes
The 20 Best Slip-On Shoes for Women of 2023, According to Testers, Stylists, and a Podiatrist
Collage of the Best Cooling Clothes on Amazon including an Adidas black t-shirt, a tan button up shirt, blue joggers, white sneakers, white hat, black dress, blue towel and blue gaiter
The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023