The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale

Summer is in full swing, and it’s never too late to stock up on comfy sandals — especially when you can get the brand Hollywood constantly wears at a major discount. If you’ve had your eye on Birkenstock sandals for some time, now’s the perfect chance to snag them, as this low-key site just put nearly 100 styles on sale.

The popular shoes are going for as little as $80 as Rue La La, a retailer that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. You’ll even find the Arizona Sandals, a.k.a. the iconic style worn by Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and more, for just $80 at this flash sale.

To unlock the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account at Rue La La using your email address. And you’ll definitely want to hurry, as sizes of customer-loved styles are going fast. If you missed out on July 4 discounts last weekend, add these on-sale Birkenstock sandals to your cart before the savings end on July 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

When it comes to Birkenstock sandals, there’s one style that Hollywood wears time and again: the Arizona Sandals. The sandals have two adjustable buckles that keeps your feet secure you as you walk, and they have a natural cork footbed that molds to your feet. To provide even more support, the shoes have a pronounced arch, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box. Plus, you can wear them with almost anything in your closet, from jean shorts to breezy dresses to wide-leg jeans.

Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal, $80

Rue La La

Flip-flops are a summer essential, and Birkenstock’s Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals are 20 percent off today. The sandals are designed with a thong-style silhouette that’s both breathable and comfy, and the single strap can be adjusted for a custom fit. And the rubber sole has traction, so your feet will stay stable while walking.

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal (20% Off)

Rue La La

If you love the double buckle style of the Arizona Sandals but already have a pair, try the Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals, which come with thin straps in a slightly different (yet equally as stylish) silhouette. The sandals have two buckles and three straps, with the front one crossing over the big toe for added support. With Birkenstock’s signature suede-lined natural cork footbed, the sandals offer top-notch support to your feet, and they have a deep heel cup and high arch support for even more comfort. And they’re $20 off during Rue La La’s flash sale.

Score the Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals for Under $100

Rue La La

If you’ve missed out on July 4 Birkenstock deals, now’s the perfect time to stock up on popular styles while they’re still on sale at Rue La La. Shop our favorite Birkenstock sandals before the sale ends in two days.

Birkenstock Florida Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Rue La La

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver for $80

Rue La La

Take 33% Off the Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown, $80

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $80 (20% Off)

Rue La La

Save 19% on the Birkenstock Gizeh Suede Sandal

Rue La La

Snag the Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White for $90

Rue La La

