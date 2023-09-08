Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

Hurry! The Arizona sandal is included

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on September 8, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Step on it! Dozens of Birkenstock sandals are on sale right now, but sizes are selling out fast.

Discount store Gilt just slashed prices on over 60 pairs of Birkenstocks, including best-selling styles like the Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh. All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address, and you’ll immediately unlock these steep savings, plus discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily.

Below, shop Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt starting at $80.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather

GILT birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Gilt

The Birkenstock Arizona sandal is by far the brand’s most popular style: With double buckle straps and a variety of colors and materials (leather, suede, metallic), the Arizona is one silhouette you can’t go wrong with. And right now, a wide selection of the best-selling shoe is available for less at Gilt.

Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal in Green Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal Kaki Birkibuc

Gilt

The Birkenstock Gizeh isn’t quite as popular as the Arizona, but it still has a big fanbase. The thong-style sandal is more secure than open-toed options, and it still features the same cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot. Choose between black, khaki, and green, all on sale this weekend.

Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Florida Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal

Gilt

Countless celebrities have been spotted wearing Birkenstock sandals over the years: Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more A-listers all count themselves as fans of the footwear. 

It’s easy to see why the brand is so beloved: Birkenstocks are casual, comfy, and versatile. This summer, you probably wore them to the beach and pool, but this fall, wear them to tailgates, pumpkin patches, and more. Below, shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt before the sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, September 11.

Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Black

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Leather Sandal

Gilt

Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Black Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Gilt

