Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now

Next week marks the official start of summer, which means it’s time for beach days, backyard barbecues, and picnics. Birkenstock sandals will carry you through it all, and right now, 90 pairs of them are on sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on dozens of Birkenstocks, including best-selling styles like the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, the Gizeh, and the Mayari. All you have to do to access this killer Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You’ll immediately gain access to these steep savings and more deals on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily.

Shop the staple sandals you’ll wear on repeat all summer long below at the Gilt Birkenstock sale, and snag your new pair of go-to shoes for summer for as little as $44.

The Birkenstock Arizona, the iconic double buckle style you know and love, is by far the most popular silhouette from the brand, and a wide variety of colors and materials (like suede, leather, and metallic) are all marked down right now. But the best deal we found at this Birkenstock sale is a tan pair of suede Arizonas that’s going for just $44. Yes, you read that right. Less than $50 for a style that normally costs $110 is a steal you can’t miss — but sizes are selling fast.

There’s a reason why Birkenstock sandals have been a celebrity and customer favorite for decades: The comfy cork footbed on most styles molds to the shape of your foot, the outsole is durable for outdoor activities, and the subtle look is versatile for a variety of outfit pairings. Wear your Birkenstocks with jeans and a T-shirt, maxi dresses and straw hats, or biker shorts and a lightweight crewneck this summer.

The list of famous fans of the brand runs deep: Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Melissa McCarthy, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all worn Birkenstock sandals before. Take a cue from stars and thousands of shoppers, and scoop up a fresh pair of Birkenstock sandals you’ll reach for day after day this summer.

