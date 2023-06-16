Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now

But sizes are selling out fast

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 01:14PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

Next week marks the official start of summer, which means it’s time for beach days, backyard barbecues, and picnics. Birkenstock sandals will carry you through it all, and right now, 90 pairs of them are on sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on dozens of Birkenstocks, including best-selling styles like the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, the Gizeh, and the Mayari. All you have to do to access this killer Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You’ll immediately gain access to these steep savings and more deals on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily.

Shop the staple sandals you’ll wear on repeat all summer long below at the Gilt Birkenstock sale, and snag your new pair of go-to shoes for summer for as little as $44.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale

The Birkenstock Arizona, the iconic double buckle style you know and love, is by far the most popular silhouette from the brand, and a wide variety of colors and materials (like suede, leather, and metallic) are all marked down right now. But the best deal we found at this Birkenstock sale is a tan pair of suede Arizonas that’s going for just $44. Yes, you read that right. Less than $50 for a style that normally costs $110 is a steal you can’t miss — but sizes are selling fast.

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal Mocha Birkobuc

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $43.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

There’s a reason why Birkenstock sandals have been a celebrity and customer favorite for decades: The comfy cork footbed on most styles molds to the shape of your foot, the outsole is durable for outdoor activities, and the subtle look is versatile for a variety of outfit pairings. Wear your Birkenstocks with jeans and a T-shirt, maxi dresses and straw hats, or biker shorts and a lightweight crewneck this summer.

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal Scarlet Red Leather

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

The list of famous fans of the brand runs deep: Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Melissa McCarthy, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all worn Birkenstock sandals before. Take a cue from stars and thousands of shoppers, and scoop up a fresh pair of Birkenstock sandals you’ll reach for day after day this summer.

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal Dark Brown Birko-Flor Synthetic Leather

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal Kaki Birkibuc

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkibuc Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Gilt Birkenstock Women's Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal Black Faux Leather

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

