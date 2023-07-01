July is the peak of summer. The beaches are packed, the nights are longer, and the Fourth of July is the biggest celebration on the calendar. So if you haven’t snagged the hottest shoe of the season yet, what are you waiting for?

No summer shoe rack is complete without a pair of the Birkenstock sandals to slip on and go — to the pool, the park, or simply the backyard. And right now, 109 pairs of Birkenstocks are on sale at discount retailer Gilt, so you can scoop up the shoes you’ll wear on repeat all summer long and save money while you’re at it. We’re talking about getting Birkenstock Arizonas for as little as $60.

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member with your email address, and immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily. Below, shop the best Birkenstock sandals marked down at Gilt before the sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4.

Gilt Birkenstock Sale

Trendy Birkenstock styles rise in popularity every now and then, but one silhouette reigns supreme as the most popular pick for shoppers and celebrities alike: the Birkenstock Arizona. Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Melissa McCarthy have all given the iconic double buckle sandal their seal of approval over the years. And right now, dozens of color and material — suede, leather, and metallic — options are on sale at Gilt.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt

A few years ago, the Birkenstock Boston Clog blew up, with stars like Hilary Duff, Kristin Bell, and Kendall Jenner all opting for the closed-toe shoe. It’s more seasonally versatile than the Arizona, and right now, a black suede version is on sale for $140 at Gilt.

Birkenstock Boston VL/Fell Suede Mule in Black

Gilt

Birkenstock sandals never go out of style, and once you step into the comfy cork footbed, you’ll be hooked for life. Shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt before the fireworks go off on the Fourth of July and styles return to full price.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt

Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Suede Sandal in Taupe

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White

Gilt

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Navy Leather

Gilt

Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt

