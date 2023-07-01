Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 for July 4

But sizes are selling out fast

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

July is the peak of summer. The beaches are packed, the nights are longer, and the Fourth of July is the biggest celebration on the calendar. So if you haven’t snagged the hottest shoe of the season yet, what are you waiting for?

No summer shoe rack is complete without a pair of the Birkenstock sandals to slip on and go — to the pool, the park, or simply the backyard. And right now, 109 pairs of Birkenstocks are on sale at discount retailer Gilt, so you can scoop up the shoes you’ll wear on repeat all summer long and save money while you’re at it. We’re talking about getting Birkenstock Arizonas for as little as $60.

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member with your email address, and immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily. Below, shop the best Birkenstock sandals marked down at Gilt before the sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4.

Gilt Birkenstock Sale 

Trendy Birkenstock styles rise in popularity every now and then, but one silhouette reigns supreme as the most popular pick for shoppers and celebrities alike: the Birkenstock Arizona. Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Melissa McCarthy have all given the iconic double buckle sandal their seal of approval over the years. And right now, dozens of color and material — suede, leather, and metallic — options are on sale at Gilt.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown

Gilt

A few years ago, the Birkenstock Boston Clog blew up, with stars like Hilary Duff, Kristin Bell, and Kendall Jenner all opting for the closed-toe shoe. It’s more seasonally versatile than the Arizona, and right now, a black suede version is on sale for $140 at Gilt.

Birkenstock Boston VL/Fell Suede Mule in Black

Gilt Birkenstock Boston VLFell Suede Mule in Black

Gilt

Birkenstock sandals never go out of style, and once you step into the comfy cork footbed, you’ll be hooked for life. Shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt before the fireworks go off on the Fourth of July and styles return to full price.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt

Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Suede Sandal in Taupe

Gilt Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Suede Sandal in Taupe

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Briko-Flor Sandal in White

Gilt

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Navy Leather 

Gilt Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Navy Leather

Gilt

Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Leather 

Gilt Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown Leather

Gilt

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Kandi Burruss' Picks Tout
Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Deal Roundup: Outlet Summer Dresses Tout
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Summer Dress Deals That Start at Just $12
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
95 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4: Best Amazon Deals (Big roundup) Tout
100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
Lilly Pulitzer Sale Roundup Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara PEO/ECOMM
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
July 4: Lululemon Deals Tout
16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Katie Holmes Black Floral Dress Tout
Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35
Deal Roundup: Oprah-Loved Vionic Shoes Tout
Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Reebok Sneakers Tout
Reebok Sneakers That 'Feel Like Walking on Clouds' Are Just $37 at Amazon Today