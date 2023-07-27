The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now

But sizes are selling out fast

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Published on July 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

Birkenstocks have been popular for decades, but the iconic double-buckle sandal is having a viral moment right now thanks to the Barbie movie.

Unlike Margot Robbie’s character, you can keep high heels and Birkenstocks on your shoe rack — but if we had to choose one style for the rest of our lives, the latter would definitely win out. There’s a reason the instantly recognizable sandals have been a customer favorite and celebrity go-to for so long: Birkenstocks have comfy cork footbeds that mold to your foot, durable materials that last for years, and an easy slip-on-and-go design.

Right now, more than 80 pairs of Birkenstocks are on sale at Gilt, including many versions of the sought-after style, the Birkenstock Arizona, for as little as $80. Sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address and immediately gain access to this Birkenstock sale and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn deals dropped daily.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Gilt

Dozens of Birkenstock Arizona sandals are marked down at Gilt right now, including leather, suede, and metallic styles in a variety of colors. The double-strap sandal is likely what you picture when you hear “Birkenstocks” — countless celebrities have been spotted wearing them over the years, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Haidid. This summer, Chrissy Teigen keeps wearing a black pair with gold buckles. 

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Leather Sandal in Black

Gilt Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

Gilt

The Birkenstock Gizeh is a lesser-known Birkenstock style, but it shouldn’t be underestimated. The thong silhouette provides more stability than slides while you’re on the go, and the same moldable footbed will keep your feet securely in place. Right now, the black leather version is going for just $80.

This Birkenstock sale ends on Sunday, July 30, but many styles and sizes are already selling out, so there’s no time to waste. Refresh your shoe rack with a new pair of Birkenstock sandals while they’re discounted. Even Barbie wears them.

Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Suede Sandal in Tan

Gilt Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Suede Sandal

Gilt

Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal in Brown

Gilt Birkenstock Mayari Oiled Leather Sandal

Gilt

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White

Gilt Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Gilt

