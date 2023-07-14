Lifestyle Fashion 8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74 Including popular celebrity-worn styles By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 05:25PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect Take stock of your shoe collection — do you need a new pair of comfy summer shoes? Well, there’s no better moment than the present. For just a few days, the shoe brand seen on Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities is on sale at Rue La La. Over 70 styles of Birkenstock sandals are marked down, including the popular Arizona sandal, with prices starting at $74. For access to the sale, you just have to sign up for a free account with your email address. And don’t put it off — the sale ends on Tuesday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET. Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal, $98.99 (orig. $130) Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $90 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $73.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $130) The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $90 The most iconic of Birkenstock sandals, the double-strap Arizona, are included in the sale in a number of colors, like dark brown and tan. The popular style has a suede-lined natural cork footbed that molds to your foot over time, providing comfort and support. Right now, they’re 18 percent off. Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal, $99 (Save 23%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $130 $99 The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal might have a big reputation, but other styles are just as destined to dazzle. The Gizeh sandal is a slip-on, like the Arizona, but with a thong silhouette. This brown pair is made from oiled leather and is marked down by 23 percent. The color goes with everything and the hardware is a pretty copper tone that’s subtle enough to mix with other metals, like gold and silver. Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $90 (Save 18%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $90 Here’s another timeless iteration of the Arizona. The black leather straps with tonal hardware make these easy to wear with anything. They’re also 18 percent off, bringing the price from $110 to $90. Stock is always moving fast, so head to Rue La La to pick up a pair of on-sale Birkenstock sandals before they’re gone. Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $90 (Save 18%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $90 Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $90 Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 20%) Rue LaLa Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $80 Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $74 (Save 25%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $100 $74 Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $110 (Save 15%) Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $110 $130 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 45 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day