8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74

Including popular celebrity-worn styles

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 05:25PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

Take stock of your shoe collection — do you need a new pair of comfy summer shoes? Well, there’s no better moment than the present. 

For just a few days, the shoe brand seen on Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities is on sale at Rue La La. Over 70 styles of Birkenstock sandals are marked down, including the popular Arizona sandal, with prices starting at $74. 

For access to the sale, you just have to sign up for a free account with your email address. And don’t put it off — the sale ends on Tuesday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Rue La La

The most iconic of Birkenstock sandals, the double-strap Arizona, are included in the sale in a number of colors, like dark brown and tan. The popular style has a suede-lined natural cork footbed that molds to your foot over time, providing comfort and support. Right now, they’re 18 percent off.

Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal, $99 (Save 23%)

Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal

Rue La La

The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal might have a big reputation, but other styles are just as destined to dazzle. The Gizeh sandal is a slip-on, like the Arizona, but with a thong silhouette. This brown pair is made from oiled leather and is marked down by 23 percent. The color goes with everything and the hardware is a pretty copper tone that’s subtle enough to mix with other metals, like gold and silver. 

Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal

Rue La La

Here’s another timeless iteration of the Arizona. The black leather straps with tonal hardware make these easy to wear with anything. They’re also 18 percent off, bringing the price from $110 to $90. 

Stock is always moving fast, so head to Rue La La to pick up a pair of on-sale Birkenstock sandals before they’re gone. 

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Rue La La

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 20%)

Rue LaLa Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue LaLa 

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $74 (Save 25%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

Rue La La

Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $110 (Save 15%)

Rue La La Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal

Rue La La

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

36 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer copy Tout
45 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Hilary Duff Taylor Swift denim skort
Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer
Amazon Prime Day Shredded Memory Foam Pillows for Sleeping Cooling Bamboo Pillow
We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day
Related Articles
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More
Lululemon Belt Bag New Colors Tout
The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors
Summer Sandals on Sale at Zappos Tout
8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day
Taylor Swift Eyelet Blouse Tout
Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
Nordstrom July 4 Deals Tout
30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts
Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Crossbody Tout
Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too
Amazon Prime Day Blouse Sale Tout
All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
Amazon’s Best-Selling Maxi Dress with Pockets Is Just $37 for July 4
July 4th Amazon Swimsuit Deals Tout
30 Swimsuit Deals at Amazon for July 4 — Starting at Just $12
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now