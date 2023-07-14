8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74

Take stock of your shoe collection — do you need a new pair of comfy summer shoes? Well, there’s no better moment than the present.

For just a few days, the shoe brand seen on Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities is on sale at Rue La La. Over 70 styles of Birkenstock sandals are marked down, including the popular Arizona sandal, with prices starting at $74.

For access to the sale, you just have to sign up for a free account with your email address. And don’t put it off — the sale ends on Tuesday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET.

Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La

The most iconic of Birkenstock sandals, the double-strap Arizona, are included in the sale in a number of colors, like dark brown and tan. The popular style has a suede-lined natural cork footbed that molds to your foot over time, providing comfort and support. Right now, they’re 18 percent off.

Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal, $99 (Save 23%)

Rue La La

The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal might have a big reputation, but other styles are just as destined to dazzle. The Gizeh sandal is a slip-on, like the Arizona, but with a thong silhouette. This brown pair is made from oiled leather and is marked down by 23 percent. The color goes with everything and the hardware is a pretty copper tone that’s subtle enough to mix with other metals, like gold and silver.

Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La

Here’s another timeless iteration of the Arizona. The black leather straps with tonal hardware make these easy to wear with anything. They’re also 18 percent off, bringing the price from $110 to $90.

Stock is always moving fast, so head to Rue La La to pick up a pair of on-sale Birkenstock sandals before they’re gone.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $90 (Save 18%)

Rue La La

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $80 (Save 20%)

Rue LaLa

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $74 (Save 25%)

Rue La La

Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $110 (Save 15%)

Rue La La

