Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale

Pick up a pair of the celeb-worn shoes before this deal expires

By
Nicola Fumo
Updated on May 25, 2023 05:49 PM

Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Photo:

Splash; Instagram; TheImageDirect

In need of some new shoes for summer? Check out the flash sale on Birkenstocks at Gilt, where you can score a pair of the celeb-worn Arizona sandal for as little as $56 — but only for a few days. 

There are 40 styles to choose from at the limited-time sale, which ends on May 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Some of the brand’s most popular styles are included in the sale, like the Gizeh and Madrid sandals. And there are a ton of Arizona sandals to choose from with colors running the gamut from earthy beige suede to glossy black patent leather. To access the sale, you’ll need to sign up for a free account at Gilt.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt

The best deal in the lineup is on a pair of brown nubuck Arizona sandals with rose gold hardware, which is marked down from $110 to $56. Unsurprisingly, there aren’t very many pairs left at this price, but the same shoe in sage green for $80 has more sizes in stock.

Birkenstock Womens Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Mocha, $55.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Other Birkenstock Arizona sandals with good inventory include classic black leather, a navy faux leather pair, and that cool patent leather version that looks like the style Gigi Hadid has been seen in. Other celeb highlights in the Arizona arena include a white pair like Kendall Jenner’s and a shearling-lined style like Reese Witherspoon has worn. 

But those aren’t the only Birkenstock sandals celebs are fans of included in the Gilt sale. You’ll also find the single-strap Madrid sandal, which we’ve seen on Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker. The chic slip-on has the same ultra-comfortable footbed that molds to your foot but with a more minimalist design. It’s a sleek option that pairs well with breezy wide-leg pants or your favorite sun dress. 

Birkenstock Womens Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Black, $59.99 (orig. 80); gilt.com

Another popular sandal you’ll find at the Gilt Birkenstock sale is the Gizeh. The thong-style sandal has an adjustable buckle closure across the top of the foot for a secure fit. And it has the brand’s signature suede-lined natural cork footbed with arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box. We spotted three colors of the Gizeh at the sale: black, navy, and light green

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Noir, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Don’t miss Gilt’s flash sale on Birkenstock sandals. It ends on May 30 at 4 pm ET, so be sure to add to cart — and check out — by then. 

