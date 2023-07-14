Researchers Find Birds Are Using Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests: 'A Brilliant Comeback'

Eurasian magpie and carrion crow nests made almost entirely out of anti-bird devices have been found in four European cities

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Anti bird spike
Photo:

Getty

Some urban crows and magpies in Europe are building their nests using metal strips from buildings' anti-bird devices.

After finding bird nests built primarily out of anti-bird spikes and devices, researchers from the Natural History Museum in Rotterdam and the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden searched online for more cases of this phenomenon and found several examples, The Guardian reported.

"I really thought I'd seen it all," Kees Moeliker, director of the Natural History Museum Rotterdam, said, per the outlet.

"These anti-bird spikes are meant to deter birds, they are supposed to scare them off, but on the contrary, the birds just utilize them," the expert added.

Researchers found that magpies put most of the spikes on top of their nests to keep away predators like other birds and weasels. The crows used the spikes as a solid material to build the structure of their nests.

The group of experts documented their findings about this new nest type — and the magpies and crows who make them — in a study published in the journal Deinsea, an online periodical from the Natural History Museum Rotterdam.

Auke-Florian Hiemstra, the lead study author and a biologist researching animal architecture at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, and his co-researchers described four nests in the study — three by Eurasian magpies and one by a carrion crow —  that used an abundance of anti-bird spikes. The nests were discovered between 2021 and 2023 in four different European cities: two in the Netherlands, one in Scotland, and one in Belgium. 

"It feels very rebellious," Hiemstra said, according to the National Audubon Society.

"Many birds are known to use human-made elements in their nests," the National Audubon Society added in its article, noting, "the birds in the Dutch study are exceptional for having taken something so purposefully built to minimize their presence and using it to rear the next generation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Both magpies and crows belong to the corvid family, a group of intelligent birds that can solve problems, per The New York Times.

"It's absolutely fascinating," Mark Mainwaring, an expert on bird nests at Bangor University in Wales, said to the outlet. "It shows just how intuitive these birds are, and it shows a certain amount of flexibility to go out and find these new materials and use them."

He added he was curious to see "if the behavior spreads if other magpies see their neighbors using these spikes in nests and think, That's how you build a nest. And the offspring raised in those nests are also going to grow up thinking it's perfectly normal and natural."

"They're outsmarting us," Hiemstra said. "We're trying to get rid of birds, the birds are collecting our metal spikes and actually making more birds in these nests. I think it's just a brilliant comeback."

Related Articles
Composite of the best patio dining sets including Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set and Better Homes & Gardens Tarren 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The 3 Best Outdoor Dining Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four Different Couches Arranged on a Colorful Background
The 12 Best Places to Buy Couches Online
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live: The 90+ Best Expert Approved Deals
Various Maternity outfits arranged on a colorful background
These Are the 16 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes, According to Experts
Christian Cooper; Amy Cooper
The True Story Behind Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper's Central Park Birdwatching Incident
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
The 10 Best Shoe Racks We Tested
The 9 Best Shoe Racks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals Tout Update
The 430 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Online counseling on family issues
Best Premarital Counseling for Couples Who Need a Little Support Before Heading Down the Aisle
Best Dog Harnesses,Tested and Reviewed
The 12 Best Dog Harnesses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
Two pairs of work flats on a patterned woven rug
The 11 Best Work Flats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 15 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed