Bird Owner Gets Surprise Police Visit After His Loud Parrot Is Mistaken for a Screaming Woman

Steve Wood has 22 birds, but only Freddie, a yellow-naped Amazon parrot, is loud enough to alarm the police

By Staff Author
Published on July 10, 2023 03:24PM EDT

Police swooped in on a home following reports of a screaming woman — and found a loud parrot.

In early July, three police cars appeared at Steve Wood's property in Essex, England. According to SWNS, the police officers said they had been alerted by a concerned neighbor to a possible screaming woman at Wood's residence.

Wood, 54, who has 22 pet parrots at his home, said he felt a wave of panic when he saw so many Essex Police cars outside his house.

After officers explained the situation, Wood, a retired policeman, assured the authorities the concerning shouts were coming from his talkative pet parrots, specifically a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Freddie. The pet owner allowed the officers to search his home and meet his birds to show he was telling the truth.

While the officers search the house, Wood filmed a video of the amusing incident.

Loud parrot leads to cop call

SWNS

"I might be in a bit of trouble cause a concerned neighbor has been passing by telling me that there is screaming coming from my house – a woman screaming for help," Wood says in the clip.

"This is brilliant. This has made my year, thank you very much," he adds as smiling police officers peruse his home.

The police left the property after searching Wood's home and turning up plenty of chatty parrots but no distressed humans.

Loud parrot leads to cop call

SWNS

An Essex Police spokesperson thanked Wood for his understanding following their "welfare check" at his premises.

"We were contacted shortly before 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 July, by a member of the public reporting the sound of a female's screams in the area of Larup Avenue, Canvey," the spokesperson told SWNS.

"Officers attended to conduct a welfare check, but upon arrival, discovered the noise was, in fact, caused by a number of parrots inside a property. Officers engaged with a member of the public at the property, and we thank him for his understanding and patience."

