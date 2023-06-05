'Bird Box Barcelona' Trailer Brings Tense Netflix Franchise to Europe: Watch

Cover your eyes — the sequel to Bird Box is almost here.

On Monday, Netflix released the teaser for Bird Box Barcelona, which builds on the world first explored in the hit 2018 movie that starred a blindfolded Sandra Bullock as a woman who tries to save her family from mysterious monsters that make humans commit violent acts if they look at them.

Bullock, 58, does not star in the new film, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, and is described as "an expansion" of the first movie. Instead, Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon) and Mario Casas lead a new cast of characters who struggle to survive as they make their way through the city.



The teaser trailer shares that the mysterious entities first encountered in Bird Box have made their way to Europe, with "thousands of cases" in Spain as commuters in a subway station are shown interacting with one such entity — and subsequently jumping in front of an oncoming train.



One character can be heard stating that the creatures "are changing," as the trailer gives way to footage of a man lighting wrecked cars on fire and harrowing confrontations across Barcelona.



"After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," reads an official synopsis for the movie. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."



Author Josh Malerman, who wrote the 2014 novel Bird Box that the first movie was adapted from, published a sequel to his original novel in 2020 titled Malorie. The book is set set 12 years after the first story and does not appear to share a similar storyline to Bird Box Barcelona.



Bullock played Malorie in the first movie, starring as a mom trying to protect her kids as the planet is overrun by the disturbing creatures. The first Bird Box movie also starred Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Lil Rel Howery and Machine Gun Kelly.



At the time of Bird Box's release in December 2018, Netflix announced that the movie was the streaming service's most-watched original movie in its first week on the platform.



The upcoming sequel is written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, who step in after filmmaker Susanne Bier directed the first Bird Box. Aside from Campbell, Calva and Casas, the sequel's cast includes Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.



Bird Box Barcelona begins streaming on Netflix July 14.