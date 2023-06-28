'Bird Box Barcelona' Trailer Sees New Characters Confront Shocking Terrors — Watch (Exclusive)

Don't look now — more Bird Box is on the way.

PEOPLE can exclusively unveil the first full trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, Netflix's followup to the hit 2018 Sandra Bullock movie, telling a new story set in Spain.

The film is written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor. Actor Mario Casas tells PEOPLE that fans of the first movie will get to know more about the mysterious force threatening those who look at it.

"This is a new story with new characters but with a premise that already was attractive: You need to cover your eyes outdoors," he says. "I think what will really attract fans from the first installment is that we, as fans, were left waiting to know more."

"We wanted to know why they couldn't see, why this was happening," continues Casas, 37. "I can't explain a lot, but this new film gets to develop the story further — this will catch you until the end, which is very different from the ending of the previous film. We will find out more about what is hiding behind the blindfolds."



"In postapocalyptic Spain, Sebastián and Anna must hide their eyes from daylight to avoid the powerful entity that, when looked at with the naked eye, makes people kill themselves," reads an official synopsis for the movie from Netflix's Tudum.

"When the pair joins a group of blindfolded strangers, they’re warned of an imminent threat that further jeopardizes their safety."



Netflix has been rolling out first looks and teasers for the upcoming installment since May, when it released the first image from the movie, showing a number of cast members blindfolded as they make their way across Barcelona.

A teaser trailer released earlier this month showcased Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon) and Casas, who lead a new cast of characters.



Bullock starred in Netflix's original 2018 hit, which followed her character Malorie in an apocalyptic world as she tries to save her family from mysterious monsters that make humans commit violent acts if they look at them.

While Bullock does not star in the new film, it is described as an "expansion" of the first movie, based on author Josh Malerman's 2014 novel of the same name; Netflix's Tudum explained the new film "takes place at the same time as Bird Box."

Malerman published a sequel to his original novel in 2020 titled Malorie.



Susanne Bier directed the first Bird Box. Aside from Campbell, Calva, Howard and Casas, the new movie's cast includes Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.



Bird Box Barcelona is on Netflix July 14.

